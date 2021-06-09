Watt Special Edition JJ IV Valor Shoes Honor Tillman Legacy

The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman has long been a fan of Pat Tillman and was awestruck by the team's former safety's decision to leave the NFL for military service.

Sometimes, life is a game of chance.

For J.J. Watt, his decision to sign with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency "serendipitously" — as he described — aligned with an off-field project that had been in the works for months. While still a member of the Houston Texans, Watt had entered partnership on a low-profile project with Marie Tillman, the widowed spouse of former Cardinals safety Pat Tillman.

At Watt's introductory press conference in March, he revealed little details about the initiative with the Tillman Foundation. Two months later, those plans became clearer.

"We've been working with Marie Tillman and the (Pat) Tillman Foundation on a very cool project that'll be coming in the next few months," Watt said on March 2.

The veil was recently lifted. The Action Network’s Darren Rovell recently tweeted Watt’s plan of honoring Tillman, who chose to forego an NFL contract following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to instead enlist in the U.S. Army before later being killed by friendly fire while serving in Afghanistan, with a special edition shoe line that Reebok released.

"It was a full year ago that I decided that we were going to honor Pat Tillman with this one, if we could get the blessing of Marie Tillman and the Tillman Foundation," Watt said in early June. "And so, when I first reached out to them, they were awesome to work with. It's been a pleasure to work with them over the past year.

"I think it turned out great and the response from the fans — I believe they said it was the fastest one of my shoes has ever sold out. I think 80 percent of the inventory was gone in the first 45 minutes. It was an incredible response and I think it was a great way for everybody to show their appreciation. I'm very thankful to Marie and the entire foundation."

Watt had announced the project in a joint release with Reebok, which is the fifth installment of the JJ IV series labeled the JJ IV Valor. It is a red and gray colorway that Marie Tillman helped design. Included in the design are PT40 inscriptions, a Pat Tillman Foundation sock liner and a commemorative hangtag.

"Every year, with every addition of my JJ shoes, we take one colorway and we dedicate it to a branch of the military or some form of military to honor the military," Watt said. "And then I donate all my personal proceeds back to a foundation related and Reebok always matches in some way."

Reebok announced it is donating $10 for every pair sold through Aug. 31 to the Pat Tillman Foundation — up to a maximum of $10,000 — and Watt said he plans to donate all of his personal proceeds to the foundation's efforts as well.

"Pat Tillman lived his life in service of a purpose bigger than himself," Watt said in a statement. "That is his true legacy. This shoe is a small way to pay tribute to a legendary man, by not only honoring him, but also donating to the foundation established in his name and ensuring that his legacy lives on.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work hand in hand with Pat’s wife, Marie Tillman, and CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation, Dan Futrell, to ensure that this shoe properly and appropriately represents and honors Pat in a way that he would be proud of.”

Tillman spent four seasons with the Cardinals (1998-2001) prior to his enlistment after a three-year career at Arizona State (1995-97).

Now, Watt gets to honor Tillman's legacy by playing for the same franchise and supporting his foundation through both words and monetary action.

"I've obviously long been a fan of Pat Tillman – what he stood for, who he was and everything about his legacy is unbelievable to me," Watt said in March. "So to be here, to be walking the same halls that he walked and to see his locker today was special for me."