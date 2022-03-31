Skip to main content

J.J. Watt Wants to Hang and Bond With Fans Over Some Brews

Just say the word and the Red Sea will make it happen.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has always been a man of the people. 

As a player, his resume' stacks up with some of the greatest to ever step foot on a football field. As a person, his kindness and generosity is often displayed on loop through charitable acts and interactions with common people. 

Watt signed with Arizona last offseason and announced it on his own accord after he tweeted the famous picture of him working in Cardinals gear. 

Although slightly improved conditions followed, the league still was on lockdown thanks to COVID-19 that didn't allow much access for players, fans and media to interact with each other. 

Watt has done his best to integrate himself and his family (consisting of wife Kealia and dogs Tex and Finley) to the state of Arizona, and recently showed off eye-catching views from a hike. 

That led to a string of tweets that featured fans interacting with Watt, which ultimately spawned this brilliant idea.

What sounds better than having a beer with Watt and fellow Cardinals fans? That sounds like an absolute dream to almost anybody that's planted themselves at State Farm Stadium or religiously follows the Cardinals wherever they may be.

Logistically, it would be tough to find a place large enough to house the number of fans that would like to grab a drink with Watt. Also, the supply of beer may need to bleed surrounding states dry for a day or two. 

However it goes down, Cardinals fans would love the opportunity to hang with Watt over some cold drinks. Just name the time and place. 

