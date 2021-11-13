Former NFL Executive Joe Banner Impressed Arizona Cardinals

Former NFL Club Executive Impressed by Cardinals
The 33rd Team’s Insiders Network (33rdteam.com) is a group of former NFL coaches and front-office executives who provide insight and perspective into all things football. Each week during the season, they reach out to members of the network to get their thoughts on a topical question. Here is this week’s question:
What has been the biggest surprise of the 2021 season thus far?
While there were wide-ranging answers, several singled out the Cardinals:
Nick Polk: On the club side, that Arizona is 8-1 at the midpoint of the year. They are playing very well.
Joe Banner: That the Cardinals have a real chance to win their division and make a playoff run, and (Kliff) Kingsbury is in the middle of the coach of the year conversation.
Tom Lewand: The Cardinals apparent strength and depth on both sides of the ball is the most impressive.
In a recent mid-season review where he focused on front-office accolades and criticism, Banner expanded on his Cardinals thoughts, listing them under accolades.
I think a lot of the credit for Arizona’s win against San Francisco on Sunday with Kyler Murray out belongs to Kliff Kingsbury. I had Colt McCoy in Cleveland, so I am not totally surprised he found some success on Sunday because I think he is a better football player than most people realize. That said, he won on Sunday completing 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a TD without turning the ball over, in part due to Kingsbury’s game planning.
It is extremely rare that a coach with a losing record in college comes to the NFL and starts winning. Eight head coaches were hired in 2019, and Kingsbury was widely predicted to be the least successful. Two of those coaches have already been fired (Adam Gase and Freddie Kitchens), and only Bruce Arians and Matt LaFleur have won more games since 2019 among that group.
Outside of the Kingsbury coaching hire, I also think Arizona has made some really smart and calculated moves the past few seasons. They let Kenyan Drake go to Las Vegas on a two-year $11 million contract and replaced him with a much cheaper option in James Conner going into 2021. They also let Dan Arnold leave via free agency and were even able to upgrade at tight end at the deadline by adding Zach Ertz after Maxx Williams was lost to injury.
On defense, they let an aging Patrick Peterson test free agency, where he signed a one-year $8 million contract with Minnesota. Overall, I think they have created a very strong core that is supported with both cheaper veterans and players on rookie contracts.
Even with all their moves and their win this weekend without Murray, at the end of the day, their decision to draft him with the first overall pick is why they are finding so much success right now.
It took immense courage by their front office and coaching staff to hitch their future to Murray’s success. Russell Wilson fell to the third round because he was short, and teams were worried about his ability to hold up in the NFL. Murray is about three inches shorter and was taken with the No. 1 overall pick, just one year after they drafted Josh Rosen with a top-10 pick.
Yes, things have changed in the NFL landscape, but not many teams would have just given up on their first-round quarterback after one season. They deserve a lot of credit for that because it is very unusual for a general manager to make that kind of public admission that he messed up a quarterback pick that badly.
A lot of teams would be afraid to take that heat, but it has paid off immensely for them.