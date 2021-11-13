Former NFL Executive Joe Banner Impressed Arizona Cardinals

The 33rd Team’s Insiders Network (33rdteam.com) is a group of former NFL coaches and front-office executives who provide insight and perspective into all things football. Each week during the season, they reach out to members of the network to get their thoughts on a topical question. Here is this week’s question:

What has been the biggest surprise of the 2021 season thus far?

While there were wide-ranging answers, several singled out the Cardinals:

Nick Polk: On the club side, that Arizona is 8-1 at the midpoint of the year. They are playing very well.

Joe Banner: That the Cardinals have a real chance to win their division and make a playoff run, and (Kliff) Kingsbury is in the middle of the coach of the year conversation.

Tom Lewand: The Cardinals apparent strength and depth on both sides of the ball is the most impressive.

In a recent mid-season review where he focused on front-office accolades and criticism, Banner expanded on his Cardinals thoughts, listing them under accolades.

He wrote: