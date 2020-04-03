AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks Will Miss 'Infectious' Energy of Joe Walker

Mason Kern

It is the season of change in the NFL. The offseason, as it is more commonly called, or the business season.

The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the busiest teams during the free-agency period and have seen six players from last year's roster switch teams, while retaining 11 of their own free agents in the process. One of the more notable departures is inside linebacker Joe Walker, who signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers after working his way into the starting lineup alongside Jordan Hicks in 2019.

"Me and Joe went through four straight training camps together," Hicks said. "So we were in (Philadelphia) together for three and then we were in Arizona together this past year." 

A seventh-round draft pick in 2016 from Oregon by the Philadelphia Eagles, Walker had predominately played a core special teams role for much of his career until last season. The Cardinals acquired Walker on Sept. 19, 2018, signing him from the Eagles' practice squad. After appearing in 14 games with no starts that year, Walker exceeded expectations in 2019 playing in all 16 games and starting 11. He finished the year with 63 tackles, five tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble.

The loss of Walker directly impacts Hicks as he now will have to learn the tendencies of a new starter — likely former Atlanta Falcon De'Vondre Campbell who the franchise signed in free agency.

"We got to know each other really well and I learned how to feed off of his energy," Hicks said. "He had a different type of energy that was very infectious. I've got nothing but good things to say about Joe. I'm gonna miss him. I'm still in contact with him. He's definitely going to be missed in the locker room. He's a fun guy to be around."

Walker's new one-year deal with the 49'ers is worth $900,000. There is a base salary of $825,000 and per-game roster bonuses worth up to $75,000.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Fans Can See the 2019 Season on RedZone Starting Monday

Watch the 2019 NFL season in RedZone

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Alabama T Jedrick Wills

The latest NFL Draft analysis of Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with video by former NFL scout and resident analyst Marc Lillibridge. Is he a good fit for the No. 8 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals?

Mason Kern

LB Jordan Hicks Believes Cardinals 'Improved Tremendously' with Personnel Changes

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy in the early part of the offseason before the NFL Draft and linebacker Jordan Hicks is excited about the direction of the franchise

Mason Kern

Ironman LB Jordan Hicks Answers Skeptics by Playing Every Snap in 2019

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks played in every one of the franchise's defensive snaps last season.

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: Over/Under for Total O-Linemen Selected in First Round

What are the odds on the total number of offensive linemen taken in the first round of April's NFL Draft?

Howard Balzer

SI Mock Draft 12.0: Another Vote for T Tristan Wirfs to Cardinals

In the latest SI mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs with their No. 8 overall first-round pick

Howard Balzer

Here's How a New Contract Can be Structured for WR DeAndre Hopkins

Preliminary discussions have been made between wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals about restructuring his contract

Howard Balzer

One-Year Contract Trend: QB Brett Hundley, RB D.J. Foster $$ Fall in Line

Why are so many NFL free agents signing one-year contracts?

Howard Balzer

Marcus Gilbert Cardinals Contract: The 'Real' Numbers

Contract details for Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was resigned in free agency

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Experiencing Offseason Success Despite Coronavirus Setbacks

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic virtually halting the sports world at large, the NFL continued its pace through free agency. The Arizona Cardinals were one of the biggest beneficiaries based on the moves they made during the ongoing window.

Mason Kern