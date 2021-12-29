John Madden Left Iconic Legacy Before Passing

In whatever he did, football icon John Madden set the benchmark for everybody else. His contributions to the game will forever be remembered thanks to the legacy he left prior to his passing.

Out of the millions of moments to come and go during our time on this planet, very few instances occur where it truly feels as if the world stops.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 felt like one of those moments.

NFL legend John Madden passed away at the age of 85, with no cause of death immediately released. Madden's passing caught many off guard in the vast galaxy of football.

See, Madden wasn't just a Super Bowl winning coach for the Oakland Raiders. Madden wasn't just a 16-time Emmy winning broadcaster for various networks during his time on camera. Madden also wasn't just the face of a video game franchise that propelled the sport into new domains and sprouted a fresh crop of football fans for eternity.

Hall of Famer. Legend. Whatever word used to describe Madden may not capture the presence he had on the sport.

Madden's career as a head coach for the Raiders spanned 10 seasons, the highlight of those years coming in 1976 when Madden led his team to a 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI. Madden is one of only 34 men to ever walk the planet to win a Super Bowl as a head coach while also leading the Raiders to five other AFC Championship Game appearances.

Madden never had a losing season as a head coach, and his overall winning percentage (.750) that includes playoff games ranks second in NFL history.

"The only yardstick for success our society has is being a champion. No one remembers anything else," Madden once said.

In 2006, Madden officially entered pro football immortality when he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. You can view his speech here.

In 1979, Madden began his broadcasting career as a color commentator for CBS. Madden and Pat Summerall later teamed up in 1981 to form what many believe to be the gold standard for anybody who would step inside a broadcast booth.

Before his final call in Super Bowl XLIII (Cardinals vs. Steelers), Madden worked for all four major American broadcast networks and established himself as one of the best to ever do it thanks to his personality and ability to break down complex football terminology so even the average fan would be able to digest it.

Madden's knowledge and his way of showcasing said knowledge to a global audience when broadcasts are nowhere near as advanced as they are today truly proved how ahead of his time Madden was.

Much of the older generations had the pleasure of enjoying Madden as either a head coach or commentator, yet Madden's iconic legacy launched into a whole new stratosphere thanks to the Madden NFL video game series.

Beginning in 1988, Madden's likeness and voice was implemented into the series early on, with Electronic Arts changing the title to Madden NFL after they acquired rights to use NFL teams and players in 1993.

The game, which would later go on to eclipse billions of dollars in revenue, rose to prominence as video game technology improved in the early 2000s. People everywhere, young and old, bought copy after copy of the football simulator and furthered their love for the game.

In an interview with ESPN last year, Madden spoke about how far the video game series has come.

"If it's in the game of pro football, we wanted it to be in the video game. When I was first involved, it was drawing up plays and players. I let them have my playbook and gave them an understanding of what a playbook is. Then it became a thing where we would pick up players, their words and stuff like that as we went along," said Madden.

"But I think the biggest thing was when we received the film from the NFL. Until then we had to go get the plays and the offense and the nomenclature from different cultures. And sometimes it was a college coach and we got discombobulated there sometimes.

"Now you can take and copy the real play. Now, we don't have to draw them up and think what they are, especially with Next Gen Stats now in Madden NFL 21. And I think as close as you can stay to what the game looks like and the players look like, I think the better the game will be because these players and plays now are so sophisticated."

Any of the aforementioned career paths on an individual basis would have resulted in a life well lived. Madden's ability to accomplish and blaze paths in practically everything he touched earned him the status of icon well before he departed his realm.

On Christmas Day, Fox aired a documentary on Madden titled ALL-MADDEN in full, which was taken in by Madden for the first time in it's entirety. While he was surrounded by family and friends, Madden was able to witness so many great NFL personalities give their gratitude for what he's done for the game just days before passing.

Now, as the world of football moves forward, we look to continue those honors and give Madden the proper respect anyone of his magnitude deserves.