Arizona Cardinals COVID-19 Chandler Jones

Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones has virus symptoms making it “a stretch” that he could be back for Sunday’s game in Cleveland.

What a difference a year makes.

In 2020, the Arizona Cardinals were one of the league’s gold standards in dealing with the coronavirus.

In 2021, not so much.

Last year, from the start of training camp until the end of the regular season, the Cardinals had only nine players at various times on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They had none through all of training camp with the first being wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on Sept. 11, two days prior to the season opener.

The nine players were on the list for a total of 84 days and that includes wide receiver Christian Kirk and safety Chris Banjo, who went on the list in the final week of the regular season and weren’t cleared until after the season ended.

This year has been a different result with the latest being outside linebacker Chandler Jones, who was placed on the COVID list Tuesday and, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, has symptoms.

Asked to possibly explain the about-face from last year, Kingsbury said, “It’s just the way it goes. You know, we've been fully vaccinated now for a while and unfortunate, particularly for Chandler, who was really playing at a high level and hopefully he can, you know, get well rested and be back by next week's game. So we'll see how it plays out. Not counting on him this week. I mean, I hope so. But yeah, how I've seen it go so far, I think that would be a stretch.”

Vaccinated players that test positive can’t return until they have no symptom and also have two negative tests 24 hours apart. Tight end Darrell Daniels was placed on the COVID list Oct. 6 and was activated Tuesday, so he was on reserve for six days.

Since Cardinals rookies reported to training camp July 23, 18 players have landed on the COVID list with three -– wide receiver Andy Isabella, guard Justin Pugh and Daniels -- on twice.

That is the most of any team in the NFL, followed by Tennessee with 15, Dallas 12, Jacksonville 11 and Houston 10. Last year, there were only five teams that had fewer than the Cardinals nine: Houston, the L.A. Chargers and N.Y Jets had eight, Seattle five and Washington three. Dallas also had nine.

Most notably, there been only 19 of the 83 days since the start of camp that the Cardinals haven’t had anyone on the COVID list: Aug. 8-10, Sept. 3-9, September 21-28 and Oct. 5.

When nose tackle Corey Peters was asked if he was surprised when he learned about Jones, he said, “A little bit of a surprise. It's really been weird. The guys that we've had test positive, it's always just ... you come in and someone's always not here. We're in a little bit different protocols whenever we have a positive test.

“So I think that's the first thing you notice, but obviously, to have Chandler, one of our better players, one of our leaders, probably our best pass rusher to have to potentially go into a game without him, obviously, everybody's gonna have to step up. But, we got a lot of guys that have a lot of experience and we expect them to step in and not miss a beat.”

Here are the players that have been on the list since July 23. Those in bold were the result of positive tests. The others were high-risk contacts.

Cornerback Lorenzo Burns July 23; guard Shaq Calhoun, wide receiver Rico Gafford July 28; tackle Kelvin Beachum, center Rodney Hudson, wide receivers Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson, Isaac Whitney, guard Justin Pugh July 29; Isabella Aug. 11; running back James Conner, tight end Darrell Daniels, defensive tackle Leki Fotu, safety Charles Washington Aug. 12; guard Justin Pugh Aug. 18; defensive tackle Jordan Phillips Aug. 19; cornerback Robert Alford Aug. 26; wide receiver Antoine Wesley Sept. 10; wide receiver Josh Doctson (practice squad) Sept. 29; Daniels Oct. 6; linebacker Chandler Jones Oct. 12.

To Kingsbury’s point about what he’s seen so far, most of the players with positive tests have been on reserve for at least 10 days. Daniels’ stay was the shortest and Pugh’s the longest. He was placed on reserve Aug. 18 and not activated until Sept. 2.

If Jones’ symptoms linger, it’s not out of the question that he could also miss the Oct. 24 game against the Houston Texans.