Arizona Cardinals Josh Jones Baptism Under Fire

Cardinals 2020 rookie Josh Jones will start at right guard in Sunday’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans after being drafted as a tackle.

When training camp opened at the end of the July, it’s safe to say Josh Jones wasn’t considered the favorite to be the team’s starting right guard when the regular season opens Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

After all, Jones was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft as a tackle and played only 55 scrimmage snaps (5%) last season, mostly as an extra offensive lineman in short-yardage situations.

Now, in a hot, humid and loud Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Jones will join his experienced linemates as the starter at right guard after a summer in which his competition – Brian Winters and Justin Murray – were out with injuries and didn’t play in either of the team’s two preseason games.

Jones played 50 of the team’s 119 snaps against Dallas and Kansas City, earning the nod to open the season.

Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday that Jones will start.

“He did a nice job when he had the opportunity," Kingsbury said. "Brian didn't get many training camp practices, but he's a guy who we know can play at a very high level and we're very confident in as well.”

Kingsbury noted the improvement Jones has shown, saying he has made “big, big strides. Last year, got most of the reps at (jumbo) tackle and then we slid him in at guard where he hasn't played in a number of years. I thought he picked it up well; very athletic. He'll have his ups and downs, there's no doubt, as he's learning and getting NFL reps, but we like the progress.”

Still, it begs the question: Is progress enough?

Are the Cardinals making the correct choice, while hoping to get off on the right foot as they did a year ago in San Francisco? Crowd noise on the road could be issue and an adjustment for all the linemen, especially after the experience of 2020 playing in numerous empty stadiums.

Quarterback Kyler Murray has no issues with Jones manning a key interior position where the organization made it a priority in the offseason to become more physical.

Murray said he has “a lot of trust” in Jones.

He added, “We didn't draft him to just sit on the sidelines. So I hope he’s out there. Now that he’s starting, he's earned it. I'm excited for him. It's a great opportunity for him; he’s a young guy. We'll see what he’s about on Sunday. I know what he’s about, but we’ll see for sure.”

That we will. No doubt, Kingsbury and line coach Sean Kugler will be watching closely.

When asked if it’s Jones’ job to lose, or might things change from week to week, Kingsbury said, “We have a number of guys at that position, so if he needs a break or we're struggling, we won't hesitate to put Brian in or Justin. Whichever five give us the best chance to win that week.”