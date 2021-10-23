Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones Still on COVID List

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was in the team facility working out Friday, an indication he had cleared COVID protocols, but he remains on the reserve list.

The Cardinals made four additions to the roster from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, but strangely there was no change in the status of linebacker Chandler Jones, who has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Oct. 12.

Jones was in the team’s practice facility Friday working out, according to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. The only way a player that has tested positive can enter a team’s facility is if they have cleared COVID-19 protocols. It is unknown why that would be the case, but Jones would remain on the reserve list. Teams can request a roster exemption when a player returns from the COVID list, but that also wasn’t done.

Three of the players added to the roster were as COVID-19 replacements for Jones, defensive tackle Zach Allen and nose tackle Corey Peters.

Those players are guard Danny Isidora, tight end Ross Travis and linebacker Joe Walker. Defensive tackle Josh Mauro was added to the roster from the practice squad as a standard elevation.

Isidora has played in each of the past two games with Arizona after being elevated from the practice squad. Last week, he was a COVID replacement. He signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Sept. 29.

Travis has also played in the past two games after being elevated from the practice squad. He was signed to the Cardinals practice squad after spending preseason with the team.

Walker signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Oct. 13 and played in last week’s game after being elevated as COVID-19 replacement. He played 30 games (11 starts) with Arizona in 2018-19 and had a career high 61 tackles (37 solo) in 2019 while collecting 15 special-teams tackles.

Mauro was re-signed to Arizona’s practice squad this week after spending training camp with the team. He played in three games (two starts) last season with Arizona and had five tackles and one sack.

For last Sunday's game in Cleveland, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter was an emergency replacement for Peters, whose positive test was communicated to the team Sunday morning.

The Texans also made two roster moves Saturday. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Lewis was activated from reserve/injured, designated for return, while center/guard Cole Toner was promoted from the practice squad as a standard elevation.