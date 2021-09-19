Chandler Jones Seeks Cardinals Record for Sacks Against Vikings

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones can break the club record for sacks with one Sunday against the Vikings.

No, Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones won’t average five sacks a game this year and finish with a record 85 in an NFL single season.

It’s not possible, no more than when many major-league baseball players hit a home run on Opening Day that it’s possible they would hit 162 for the season.

However, it is realistic that Jones could challenge the NFL record of 22.5 sacks set by Michael Strahan of the New York Giants in 2001.

Jones, or any other player, would have to average 1.35 sacks in a 17-game season or 1.13 in the next 16 games. Jones had 19.0 in 2019, when he was runner-up for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Currently with 65 sacks during his time with the Cardinals, if Jones can get at least one in Sunday’s game against Minnesota, he would break Freddie Joe Nunn’s club record of 65.5.

Jones arrived in the desert in 2016, and since then he currently has the most games (44) with at least one sack. Behind him are Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 42; Khalil Mack, Oakland/Chicago, 40; Frank Clark, Seattle/Kansas City 37; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, 37.

Since entering the league with New England in 2012, Jones has the most sacks of any player with 102.0. After him are Von Miller, Denver, 96.5; J.J. Watt, Houston/Arizona, 95.5; Jordan, 93.5; Justin Houston, Kansas City/Indianapolis/Baltimore, 92.0.

Finally, with Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator since 2019, the Cardinals have the seventh-most sacks in the league with 94. Ahead of them are Pittsburgh 106, Los Angeles Rams 106, Washington 99 (including Thursday night when they had four against the New York Giants), New Orleans 98, Tampa Bay 96, Philadelphia 95.