Former Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks will play for the Minnesota Vikings this season after getting released by Arizona.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks had no answer after last season ended when asked about his relationship with the Arizona Cardinals.

General manager Steve Keim told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that younger players Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins needed to be more involved when addressing Hicks' future.

Arizona released the veteran last week to free up cap space and open the door for Simmons and especially Collins to take a leap.

Hicks signed with the Minnesota Vikings this week, and he addressed the situation during his opening press conference. His contract is worth $10 million over two years with $4.45 million fully guaranteed including a $3 million signing bonus. Another $1.5 million is currently guaranteed only for injury.

"For me, the writing was on the wall," Hicks said. "My situation back in Arizona, I kind of knew something was gonna shake. So, my family was ready for it. I've got three young kids, all under the age of four, God bless my wife. There's a lot of moving parts that happen in this job. I've been through it before, I've seen it before. This is my second free agency. So you prepare."

Hicks was second on the Cardinals in tackles and first in defensive snaps played last season. He will be 30 when the 2022 season begins, but he said he has a lot left in the tank.



The Cardinals planned on going younger at linebacker last offseason by drafting Collins 16th overall and naming him the starter. A Hicks trade never materialized, which worked to Arizona's benefit as the team felt Collins was not ready to quarterback the defense.

With Hicks out of the picture, the spotlight burns brighter on the young tandem.

"It's been a whirlwind," Hicks said. "It all happened really quickly for me, a lot different than my first round through free agency . . . I'm excited to be here. My family's excited to be here.

The Cardinals will see Hicks again in 2022. They are slated to face the Vikings on the road.