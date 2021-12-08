Jordan Hicks Continues Impressive Season with Player of the Week Award

The Arizona Cardinals linebacker led the team with 13 combined tackles in a win over the Chicago Bears.

It has been a week of awards for Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks.

After Arizona's 33-22 victory at the Chicago Bears Sunday, injured tight end Maxx Williams named Hicks the winner of his new weekly "To the Maxx" player of the game award.

On Wednesday morning, the NFL named Hicks the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Hicks had 13 total tackles and two sacks Sunday along with a couple tackles for loss.

As Williams described in a tweet, he was everywhere.

Hicks set a new career-high in sacks with five and he is 18th in the NFL in tackles with 95.

This was his first career player of the week award.

The Cardinals have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL this season, and Hicks is a major reason why.

Once on the trade block after the team selected Zaven Collins in the first round, Hicks retained his role as the starting MIKE linebacker and has not come close to relinquishing it this season.

He is the only player in the NFL with 90 tackles and five sacks.

The Cardinals have now had six player-of-the-week awards this season, four on defense.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones won twice for Week 1 at Tennessee and Week 11 at Seattle. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. won after Week 3 at Jacksonville.

Kicker Matt Prater took home the prize after Week 6 in Cleveland and quarterback Kyler Murray for his Week 2 performance against Minnesota.

The last time the Cardinals had this many winners was in 2009 when they won seven player-of-the-week awards.

With five games remaining in the regular season, there is ample opportunity for the team to surpass that.