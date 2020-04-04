Jordan Hicks Maximizing Quarantine Time with Family and Creative Training

With NFL offseason programs originally scheduled to start soon on a hiatus due to COVID-19 and social distancing precautions, players around the league are finding ways to maximize their quarantine time instead of lounging around the house.

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks seems to have found his niche.

"I'm on daddy duty right now," he said. "So I'm feeding the kids at night. It's really been that. I've been been playing the role of dad just enjoying my time with my kids — and taking an hour and a half throughout the day to work out — and then back at it with the kids. I'll put them down by 6:30 and the wife and I will watch some Netflix shows, binge some shows we're watching. But it's probably your typical, American situation and schedule right now. It's wild."

And for the all-important question on everyone's minds: What shows does an NFL linebacker and his wife watch? Well, it's probably no different than you.

"We watched Tiger King of course; that thing was nuts," Hicks said. "Now we're a little behind. We watched Manifest on ABC, we watched The Good Doctor on ABC, we're all over the place right now ... But Tiger King was nuts, that whole situation is wild."

Going back to that hour and a half of training time, it is a crucial component for NFL athletes across the league as they no longer have direct, in-person access to facilities and trainers. Instead, they have to make do with what they have available.

"We are actually in-between homes here in Austin (Tex.)," Hicks said. "So we've been staying with my mother-in-law and luckily my father-in-law has some workout stuff, so we actually rearranged the garage, made a little makeshift gym. We've got a little rack and enough bands and stuff to get the job done. But it's definitely been a challenge. We've had to be creative.

"It's definitely not like being in the building where you get the expertise of the guys and the guys that are training us, but we get to reach out to them. We have to use the limited resources that we have and be creative. It'll definitely be a an offseason we all remember in a lot of different ways, but the workout side because it's part of the job description that we have will definitely be part of that that memory."