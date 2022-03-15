Former Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks went about things the right way on and off the field.

Adversity is something every NFL player faces. After all, smooth sailing never made a smooth sailor.

Yet some adversity is often greater (and more public) than others.

Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks' football career isn't going to be on a script sold to Hollywood. Hicks entered the league as a third-round selection after playing his college football at Texas before eventually winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to spotrac.com, Hicks has over $30 million in earnings from his playing career.

Hicks spent four seasons with the Eagles before signing with the Cardinals, where he started every game at middle linebacker. Hicks never played less than 92% of the defensive snaps in a season during his stint in Arizona.

Hicks' recent release should be a surprise to nobody, perhaps not even to the player himself. The Cardinals used first-round picks to draft inside linebackers Isaiah Simmons (2020) and Zaven Collins (2021) in Hicks' final two offseasons with the team, slowly but surely edging Hicks out of Arizona's long-term plans.

Now, the 30-year-old veteran can choose any team of his liking.

It's rare for a player such as Hicks, who wasn't drafted by the Cardinals, didn't lead the team to any postseason success and only spent three years of his career in Arizona, to leave a legacy.

Yet Hicks continually set the bar for his peers on and off the field.

Picture your boss sitting you down and telling you the intern the company just hired would be taking over your job, and there was nothing you could do about it. For any normal person, that would be infuriating to a minimum.

That was the reality for Hicks shortly after last year's draft, when Cardinals general manager Steve Keim anointed the freshly drafted Collins as the starter before even taking a step on a professional field and then informing Hicks he wouldn't be able to compete for the job.

After a brief period where a trade was requested, Hicks battled in training camp and ultimately emerge as the starter opposite Simmons while maintaining a relationship with the player essentially drafted to replace him.

“We talked and stuff and everything's fine," said Collins early in the 2021 season when asked about his relationship with Hicks.

"And we are literally like, nothing happened. We don't even think about that. We just think about, ‘Hey, what's this? What are we going to do here?’ And it's not like one of us is trying to one-up each other. That's not the situation. It's; we all as a team have a common goal to win. And we do that on the football field during practice. We do that in the meeting rooms. We do that everywhere.

“Jordan; he's awesome. He's a great dude. He's a great man. He gives great advice every day; things that we should look for and shouldn’t look for. Things that are important, not important. Because he's been there. And he's done that. He's actually been a great leader; a role model for the team. He's absolutely been super helpful. And we have a good relationship."

Hicks admitted it was tough at first, but ultimately he knew what had to be done.

He said, “It was tough, right? Obviously. When I heard that, that was the whole reason behind all the drama (having the ability to seek a trade). There's nothing against Zaven; the kid is awesome. He's a great player and he's done nothing but great things out there. He's got a bright future in the NFL. But when everything happened, it was tough to handle. That was kind of the beginning of what the offseason was."

“Every player understands the business side of this game that we play in the NFL. There’s a part of you that is pissed off because all you want to do is have an opportunity to compete. But then at the same time, you understand it. You understand that Steve is doing his job and is doing what he has to do to further the team. I respected the fact that he told me straight up. I respected the fact that he told me he was going to work with me to try to honor a trade, and so there’s a part of you that respects it and there’s a part of you that just wishes you had an opportunity (to compete), which is all I ask for.”

Hicks ended up starting the entire season for the Cardinals, ranking second on the team in tackles (116) with five passes defended, four sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovered.

"Jordan Hicks did a great job this year, especially under the circumstances he was in," Keim said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "To be quite frank with you, I know it came out that it was my decision (to start Collins) when, to set the record straight, we made that decision on draft day. We made it as a defensive staff."

Hicks' absence in the locker room will be felt, as tight end Zach Ertz explained Monday after signing a three-year contract to stay with the Cardinals. Ertz and Hicks also shared a locker room during their time in Philadelphia.

"Obviously, Jordan and I's relationship is so much bigger than football," Ertz said. "It's a life relationship. It's a relationship that we'll always have. And so obviously, it was amazing, honestly, to be a teammate for him the past five months, however long it was.

"(It is) something that we'll never take for granted. And even when it was going on, we were just kind of amazed and awestruck that it was able to happen again. But I'm excited for him, excited to see where he goes and lands. I know he's gonna play extremely well wherever he goes. He's gonna bring a leader to that locker room. And we're gonna miss him here for sure. But I'm also excited about the young guys we have."

There is no instruction manual for how to handle the game of life. However, Hicks could possibly take a stab at trying after handling his time in Arizona, from start to finish, as a true professional.

"It wasn't easy because in some respect you feel like you're being screwed over and you have no clue what is going to happen. Not once did I waver in my faith or my approach to the game and my approach to my teammates," Hicks said in September.

"All you want is respect in this league. I know that's what I play for. To do that, become captain, and to be able to be placed in the role that I'm in . . . we all have our roles on this defense, and you want to shine in that role you've been given. I've been given this role and that's what I'm trying to do."

Mission accomplished, Jordan. In a world full of attention-seeking divas who will turn their nose at the slightest inconvenience, Hicks' handling of his final season in Arizona was nothing short of respectable both as a player and person.