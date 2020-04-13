AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Jordan and Ivana Hicks Donating Up to $100K to Impact Church COVID-19 Relief Fund

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks joined a number of his other teammates on Monday when he announced that, along with his wife Ivana, up to $100,000 will be donated to the Scottsdale-based Impact Church coronavirus fund in his family's name.

Hicks joins a growing list of Cardinals contributors including quarterback Kyler Murray, who donated $25,000 to the GENYOUth Now school meal program; outside linebacker Chandler Jones, who donated 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, New York; wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who donated $150,000 to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund; and the franchise at-large, which donated $1 million to the same organization and contributed another one million meals to families in need in the community. The team also assembled and hosted multiple blood drives at State Farm Stadium.

"What's up everybody hope you guys had a great Easter, we enjoyed it," Hicks said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. "We had a great time with the kids and the family, but wanted to get something out in front of you guys before the week hit. And that is that Ivana and I have decided to match and donate up to $100,000 to our local church out in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is the Impact Church out there. They're doing great things in the community. They're working with single moms, they're helping people get meals on the table, helping with rent and mortgages. You name it, they are doing it.

"I am super excited, we are super excited to get this in front of you guys because we believe that the best way — we've wrestled with it over and over and over again, how to give back during this time. And we've thought of a bunch of different options. And the best way to do it, in our opinion, for us, was to give through the church, to partner with the church and to keep Jesus at the forefront. And so, again, we've decided to match up to $100,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, specifically to the fund that they have going. So, we are super excited to get this in front of you guys."

You can get more information about the Impact Church and how to donate here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Perception of Chandler Jones Not Kind in Defensive Player of the Year Betting Odds

In the betting odds for 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Arizona Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones is not viewed in high regard.

Howard Balzer

NFL Team Doctors Aiding in COVID-19 Relief Effort

After the NFL Physicians Society suspended football-related medical visits, it freed up doctors to help fight COVID-19

Mason Kern

2020 Cardinals Draft: Over/Under Position for Auburn DL Derrick Brown

SI gambling and fantasy experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo and Jamie Eisner break down the odds on when Auburn DL Derrick Brown will get drafted.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Launch Carry-Out Initiative for Local Businesses

With local Arizona businesses struggling to survive amidst COVID-19, the Cardinals initiated a program to help facilitate business.

Mason Kern

QB Rankings by SI.com's Conor Orr has Cardinals and Kyler Murray in Top Group

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr ranks every NFL team's quarterback situation heading into the draft based on a variety of metrics.

Howard Balzer

Pugh Loves Addition of DeAndre Hopkins; Hopes Shipley Returns

The Arizona Cardinals have maintained offensive line continuity, save for center A.Q. Shipley who remains unsigned.

Howard Balzer

Larry Fitzgerald Conducts Quarantine Q&A

COVID-19 has put NFL offseason programs on hold and quarantined players in their homes. Larry Fitzgerald went interactive with a Twitter Q&A.

Mason Kern

'Goosebumps': Justin Pugh on Career of Syracuse Turned Cardinals Teammate Chandler Jones.

While Justin Pugh and Chandler Jones were teammates at Syracuse, they made and kept a promise before reuniting in Arizona. Jones then made the All-Decade Team.

Mason Kern

Two Mock Drafts Drift Away from OT for Cardinals; Pick Still a Lineman

While many mock drafts peg the Arizona Cardinals to take an offensive tackle, the latest have the franchise going in a different direction.

Howard Balzer

What Are the Arizona Cardinals Playoff Odds?

Can the Cardinals make the playoffs? Corey Parson, Dr. Roto and Cardinals Maven publisher Howard Balzer discuss Arizona's chances of playing in the postseason.

Howard Balzer