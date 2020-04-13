Jordan and Ivana Hicks Donating Up to $100K to Impact Church COVID-19 Relief Fund

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks joined a number of his other teammates on Monday when he announced that, along with his wife Ivana, up to $100,000 will be donated to the Scottsdale-based Impact Church coronavirus fund in his family's name.

Hicks joins a growing list of Cardinals contributors including quarterback Kyler Murray, who donated $25,000 to the GENYOUth Now school meal program; outside linebacker Chandler Jones, who donated 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, New York; wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who donated $150,000 to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund; and the franchise at-large, which donated $1 million to the same organization and contributed another one million meals to families in need in the community. The team also assembled and hosted multiple blood drives at State Farm Stadium.

"What's up everybody hope you guys had a great Easter, we enjoyed it," Hicks said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. "We had a great time with the kids and the family, but wanted to get something out in front of you guys before the week hit. And that is that Ivana and I have decided to match and donate up to $100,000 to our local church out in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is the Impact Church out there. They're doing great things in the community. They're working with single moms, they're helping people get meals on the table, helping with rent and mortgages. You name it, they are doing it.

"I am super excited, we are super excited to get this in front of you guys because we believe that the best way — we've wrestled with it over and over and over again, how to give back during this time. And we've thought of a bunch of different options. And the best way to do it, in our opinion, for us, was to give through the church, to partner with the church and to keep Jesus at the forefront. And so, again, we've decided to match up to $100,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, specifically to the fund that they have going. So, we are super excited to get this in front of you guys."

You can get more information about the Impact Church and how to donate here.