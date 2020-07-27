AllCardinals
Cardinals Continue Diversity with Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship

Howard Balzer

As the Arizona Cardinals get set to open training camp, the club has added this year’s newest staff member via the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship: Jordan Hogan.

The Cardinals established the fellowship prior to the 2015 season with it designed to increase diversity and provide more opportunities for prospective coaches to gain experience at the highest level. Hogan is the program’s fourth participant and follows Levon Kirkland (2015-16), Terry Allen (2017-18) and Don Shumpert (2019).

Shumpert was named an offensive assistant on the coaching staff this offseason.

Bidwill, who passed away last October, was at the forefront in providing opportunities to individuals regardless of race or gender. In 2010, he was honored with the Fritz Pollard Alliance’s Paul “Tank” Younger Award for promoting diversity in the NFL. In 1978, Adele Harris became the first African American female executive in the NFL when she was hired as the Cardinals director of community relations. In 1981, Bidwill hired attorney Bob Wallace, making him the first African American to handle contract negotiations for an NFL club. In 2004, the Cardinals became the first NFL team to have an African American general manager/head coach duo with Rod Graves and Dennis Green. In 2015, the Cardinals hired Jen Welter as an assistant coaching intern for training camp and the preseason, the first female ever to hold a coaching role in the NFL.

Current chairman and president Michael Bidwill was honored by the Fritz Pollard Alliance with the organization’s 2019 “Paul J. Tagliabue Award,” given to a league or team executive who demonstrates the integrity and leadership Tagliabue exhibited in career development opportunities for minority candidates and advocacy for diversity on the league and club level.

Hogan will assist with the team’s quarterbacks. He spent the last three years at Cornell as the team’s wide receivers coach. A three-time participant in the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship (Baltimore, 2019, Indianapolis, 2017 and Buffalo, 2016), Hogan played wide receiver at SUNY-Brockport. He finished fifth in school history in career receiving yards (1,546) and eighth in receptions (108) as a three-year starter. Following his playing days, Hogan worked as an assistant coach at Buffalo State (2013-16) and at Stonehill College (2017) prior to joining Cornell.

