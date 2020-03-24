AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

DE Jordan Phillips' Cardinals Contract Includes $18.5 Million in Guarantees

Howard Balzer

The numbers are in for the contract defensive end Jordan Phillips signed with the Arizona Cardinals, and it turns out the initial report of it being a three-year, $30 million deal is not absolutely accurate.

The total value of the contract as it is written is for $40 million over four years, but the final year’s salary in 2023 of $10 million will void if Phillips is on the roster on the fifth day after the 2022 season Super Bowl.

He actually will make $10 million in each year of the deal. The base salaries are $10 million each year except for 2020 when the salary is $2 million to go with an $8 million signing bonus. The void year allows the Cardinals to prorate his signing bonus over an extra year and keep the salary-cap charge lower this year, just as the team did with the deal for linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. In that one, there were four voidable years after 2020.

For Phillips, there is $2 million in bonus proration in each year, making his cap hit this year $4 million (salary plus bonus proration). If it was a straight three-year contract with the same figures, the cap charge this year would be $4.67 million.

As for guaranteed money, there is another $10.5 million over and above the signing bonus. Phillips’ $2 million salary this year is guaranteed. For 2021, $8.5 million of his base salary is guaranteed for injury only at the time of signing, $4.5 million is guaranteed for skill and cap at signing and an additional $4 million becomes guaranteed for skill and cap if he is on the roster on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

If the Cardinals decided to release him prior to then, they would have $10.5 million in dead money against the cap in 2021.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Stay Busy Agreeing to Terms with G Max Garcia and S Charles Washington

The Arizona Cardinals made two depth signings on Tuesday agreeing to terms with guard Max Garcia and safety Charles Washington

Howard Balzer

New LB Devon Kennard Wants to Help; Cardinals Announce $1 Million Contribution to Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund

The Arizona Cardinals announced a $1 million donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund on Tuesday.

Howard Balzer

LB Cassius Marsh Latest Free Agent to Leave Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals lost their second linebacker in one day of free agency on Monday when Cassius Marsh agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Howard Balzer

New Cardinals Linebacker Devon Kennard Excited for Return to Arizona

Former Desert Vista High and Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard is returning to Arizona to play for the Cardinals.

Mason Kern

ILB Joe Walker Leaving Cardinals for NFC West Foe 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals lost free-agent inside linebacker Joe Walker on Monday when he reportedly agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers.

Mason Kern

Contract Details for Departed Cardinals Rodney Gunter and Pharoh Cooper

Find out what former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter and wide receiver Pharoh Cooper are making with their new teams.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Supply Defensive Line by Re-signing Jonathan Bullard

The Arizona Cardinals made a depth acquisition on Monday by re-signing defensive end Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deal.

Mason Kern

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills Pens Letter to League Players and Agents

NFL players and agents received an update regarding the situation surrounding COVID-19.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Bring Back Brett Hundley to Back Up QB Kyler Murray

There will be consistency in the Arizona Cardinals quarterback room as the franchise announced they re-signed Brett Hundley on Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Re-sign S Chris Banjo

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back one of their top core special teams players from last season in safety Chris Banjo

Mason Kern