Phillips Designated for Return; Fitzgerald Back at Practice Wednesday

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips both returned to practice Wednesday after missing several weeks for differing reasons.

Phillips has dealt with several injuries this year, but a hamstring issue landed him on reserve/injured Nov. 19. That was a significant day for the Arizona defensive front, as both Phillips and starting nose tackle Corey Peters (knee) landed on the list.

While Peters is done for the year, Wednesday was a promising day for Phillips' return, as he was designated for return from injured/reserve. The development kickstarted the 21-day evaluation period in which the Cardinals can elevate him to the active roster at any time. If after three weeks Phillips is not activated, he will revert to reserve/injured for the rest of the season.

Fitzgerald was activated off reserve/COVID-19 Tuesday, following a stint that started n Thanksgiving when he registered a positive test. Although he usually uses Wednesday as a veteran's day off, he was participating in individual drills as he works himself back after missing two consecutive games.

The veteran wide receiver missed his first game action since 2014 and the Cardinals offense struggled without him. They scored 17 points in a loss to New England, then had an inconsistent effort against the Los Angeles Rams. The offense did not eclipse more than 300 yards in either game. With four games remaining and with Arizona aiming for a playoff push, Fitzgerald's presence is a much-welcomed development.

"Having him back just does a lot for the locker room," tight end Dan Arnold said Wednesday. "Having a voice to be able to calm down everything and keep us in one straight line, I think, will definitely be a good thing to have again."

Added quarterback Kyler Murray: "Everybody feels a lot more comfortable when he's out there."

As for who was not at practice, receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not observed during the open portion, as he usually is out for non-injury related purposes on Wednesdays.

Safety Jalen Thompson was also not observed in attendance. He injured his ankle for the second time this season back in Week 11 and has missed the past two games.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph went down with a shoulder stinger Sunday and was also absent during the open portion of practice Wednesday. The Cardinals protected practice squad cornerback Prince Amukamara this week, perhaps as a precaution if Joseph misses Sunday's game.

Stay tuned for the official injury report to come out later Wednesday.