SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Jordan Phillips Able to Attend Father's Funeral, Play MNF

Howard Balzer

When the Cardinals kick off Monday night to play the Dallas Cowboys, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will be playing with a heavy heart.

What’s inspiring is that Phillips is even able to play in the game following the passing of his father earlier this week.

The saga began Wednesday when Phillips tweeted, “The NFL is wanting me to pick between playing in my Monday night game this week or going to my dad’s funeral with the new Covid(-19) protocols. Can’t do both, these rules crazy.”

That tweet was eventually taken down, surely because as difficult as the circumstances were, there’s good reason the league has the protocols it does during this pandemic.

That’s when Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill entered the picture, working with the league and players' association to find a way for Phillips to be with his family this weekend (he was not present during the open portion at practice Saturday) and then get to Dallas for the game Monday.

Although there are very few confirmed details available, Phillips then tweeted Friday, “Appreciate the front office for finding a solution to the problem. Thanks Michael Bidwill. Top notch organization.”

Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters is the team’s NFLPA rep and he spoke Saturday about the support teammates provided Phillips while offering kudos to the organization.

“The d-line is a pretty tight group,” Peters said. “We discussed what's going on with him and just tried to support him any way we can emotionally. Obviously, losing somebody is always tough. It's always great when an organization can step in and help him be with his real family and also be back with us, his football family, for the game.

“With COVID going on right now, it's a lot of protocols in place. And it's just great that the NFL, the PA, the team, has been able to get together and figure out a scenario where he can handle his responsibilities with his family, and also be here with us as well. We're going to just continue to pray for him and his family and hope that everything is going all right.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called what Bidwill did “a tremendous gesture,” and added, “He's done that over the years for a lot of people and players and I'm hopeful Jordan can have a good weekend with his family and then be able to come back, focus and enjoy the Monday night game.”

General manager Steve Keim also talked about the situation Friday during his weekly appearance on the Dough & Wolf Show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

“It's a great relief,” Keim said. “And it's honestly a tribute to our owner, Michael Bidwill, who behind the scenes — and doesn't want any credit — does so many things in the community and for our players and our families. That means so much. Hats off to the organization. And, most importantly, hats off to Michael and really how he treats people and how he runs this organization.”

This story will be updated when and if more details become available.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray "Surreal" Return to Dallas

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray "Surreal" Return to Dallas Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tries to keep undefeated streak alive in AT&T Stadium.

Alex Weiner

Cincinnati Bengals Popular Pick to Cover in HBomb Games

It’s the HBomb in Week 6 and most of our “bombers” drop it on the favored Indianapolis Colts, who play the Bengals.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Heads to Home Away from Home

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray goes on road to play in his hometown with NFL offenses exploding home and away.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Hope to Have OLBs Kennard, Fitts, Gardeck Monday Night

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck upgraded to limited on Friday injury report.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Allowed to Host 1,200 Fans Next Home Game

Limited number of season-ticket holders will be able to attend the Arizona Cardinals next hiome game on Oct. 25 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Announce Signing of OLB Isaiah Irving

The Arizona Cardinals added outside linebacker Isaiah Irving in a move correlating with placing Chandler Jones on reserve/injured.

Alex Weiner

My Take: Replacing Chandler Jones Will Take a Village

Arizona Cardinals look for the group to make up for the absence of injured All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones.

Howard Balzer

OLBs Gardeck, Fitts; G Sweezy, NT Rashard Lawrence Miss Thursday Practice

Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers Dennis Gardeck (foot), Kylie Fitts (hamstring) miss practice Thursday.

Howard Balzer

Amukamara Signing a Full-Circle Moment for Fitzgerald, Peterson

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald and CB Patrick Peterson have a longstanding relationship with CB Prince Amukamara, who the team signed Tuesday.

Mason Kern

Offense Needs Surge After Losing 'Generational' Chandler Jones

The Arizona Cardinals will need to produce more effectively on offense to make up for the loss of defensive production from OLB Chandler Jones (biceps) for the season.

Mason Kern

OralKing