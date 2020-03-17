AllCardinals
Cardinals, DL Jordan Phillips Agree to Terms

Howard Balzer

In a span of 24 hours, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has moved deftly to address two significant needs on the team’s roster, while also shedding the contract and large cap hit for running back David Johnson.

Consider it mission accomplished before the league year begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Added to the acquisition of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and placing a transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake on Monday, the Cardinals agreed to terms Tuesday with Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on a three-year contract worth a reported $30 million. The structure of the deal and amount guaranteed is not yet known.

Phillips, 6-foot-6, 341-pounds, is expected to be an end in the Cardinals’ 3-4 scheme, while moving inside in nickel situations. In addition to the Bills trying to entice him to re-sign, Phillips is said to have also had interest from Oakland and Detroit.

It is believed he took somewhat less to head to the desert because of familiarity with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, who both were with the Dolphins when Phillips was in Miami for part of the four seasons he played there. He was selected by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2015 draft, but was waived on Oct. 2, 2018, and claimed the next day by Buffalo.

Phillips opened the 2019 season in the line rotation with first-round pick Ed Oliver starting. But he started over Oliver in Week 9 against the Washington Redskins and never looked back. Phillips finished the season with a career-high 9.5 sacks for 71.5 lost yards, 13 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

During his five NFL seasons, Phillips has played in 76 games with 35 starts. The 28-year-old in September believes the best is yet to come.

Playing on a 1-year, $4.5 million contract last season, he told reporters near the end of the season, “I didn’t lose faith in what I could do, I knew I was going to have to grind and I wasn’t going to be able to have any mistakes. If I did, that was the end of me.”

As one league personnel evaluator told si.com, “He can freaking play. You just don’t find 341-pound guys that can run like he can.”

*Watch the accompanying film review and analysis of Phillips by former NFL scout Marc Lillibridge via his Bridge’s Breakdown.*

