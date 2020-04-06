AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

DL Jordan Phillips on Daddy Duty for Newborn Daughter Amidst COVID-19

Mason Kern

It is an unprecedented time for professional athletes across sports at large due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL is no exception.

With sports leagues going virtual, athletes are forced to regiment and maintain a proper routine at home. For some, that alone can be difficult. For Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, it is amplified due to the fact the he is the father of an eight-day-old daughter named Maya.

"This is a tough time," Phillips said. "I just had a baby girl eight days ago. So trying to have a newborn and everything that's going on with that, that's my first priority. Making sure she's safe, making sure my fiancé is safe, it's kind of a hectic time. I'm not gonna say my training is taking a backseat to that, but that's not the important thing right now. It's just making sure my family is safe and everything like that."

With stay-at-home orders in place in 43 states — including Kansas, which is where Phillips and his family are currently located — it can be an intimidating choice to go out for even essential needs. So when Phillips' fiancé went into labor, there were a lot of precautions put in place for a successful birth.

"They just kind of checked your temperature and made sure you didn't have any symptoms before you came in," Phillips said. "But it could only be my fiancé and either my mom or her mom in the room, but just one at a time. So it was a little different and I guess the hardest thing so far is everybody wants to meet the baby, but we have to do it through the window. So they just come over to the house and we put Maya up to the window. That's kind of the weirdest thing. 

"Even at the hospital, nobody could be in the room. It was just me when she was delivered and I had to hold Maya up to the window for everybody to see. I feel for my fiancé because she couldn't have the traditional mom and sisters in the room when she had the baby. That was the most difficult part, I think, just not having the people and more support in there with us when we had her."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Coach and GM Bill O'Brien Defends Trade of DeAndre Hopkins

What was the Houston Texans reasoning for trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals? General manager Bill O'Brien explains.

Howard Balzer

Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Chandler Jones Named to NFL All-Decade Team

The Arizona Cardinals had three players featured on the NFL All-Decade Team that was announced on Monday: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, outside linebacker Chandler Jones and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

Could the Arizona Cardinals select Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? A breakdown of what he brings to the table.

Mason Kern

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks Will Miss 'Infectious' Energy of Joe Walker

The Arizona Cardinals lost inside linebacker Joe Walker to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency and Jordan Hicks will miss his locker-room presence

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Alabama T Jedrick Wills

The latest NFL Draft analysis of Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with video by former NFL scout and resident analyst Marc Lillibridge. Is he a good fit for the No. 8 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals?

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Jordan Hicks Maximizing Quarantine Time with Family and Creative Training

What is Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks doing while social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Mason Kern

LB Jordan Hicks Believes Cardinals 'Improved Tremendously' with Personnel Changes

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy in the early part of the offseason before the NFL Draft and linebacker Jordan Hicks is excited about the direction of the franchise

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

NFL Fans Can See the 2019 Season on RedZone Starting Monday

Watch the 2019 NFL season in RedZone

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: Over/Under for Total O-Linemen Selected in First Round

What are the odds on the total number of offensive linemen taken in the first round of April's NFL Draft?

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Ironman LB Jordan Hicks Answers Skeptics by Playing Every Snap in 2019

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks played in every one of the franchise's defensive snaps last season.

Howard Balzer