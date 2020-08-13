AllCardinals
'He's a Stud:' Jordan Phillips Impressing in Camp

Mason Kern

When defensive lineman Jordan Phillips entered free agency after a breakout 2019 campaign with the Buffalo Bills, he had no idea what was in store or what his true market value would be. He was courted by several teams, but ended up with the Arizona Cardinals in part due to a familiarity with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, who both were with the Miami Dolphins when Phillips played there for the four seasons he spent there.

Phillips finished 2019 with a career-high 9.5 sacks for 71.5 lost yards, 13 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Now in his first training camp with the Cardinals, Phillips is already making an impression on his teammates and the coaching staff.

"He's a stud," defensive lineman Zach Allen said Thursday. "I mean, he's 6-7, 335 (pounds) and he can really move, so I think we're really lucky to have him. And also he's a really good leader in the room. He helps everybody, young guys. I've definitely been asking tips from him, so we're really lucky to have him."

In reality, Phillips is listed on the team roster at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds, but is still a monster on the gridiron. He cited the opportunity to play along the NFL's sack leader from a year ago, outside linebacker Chandler Jones, as another pivotal factor in his decision to come to the desert. He believes that Jones will likely free up rushing lanes for him to pressure the quarterback, or vice versa, which would benefit the team's pass rushing capabilities as a whole.

"Jordan Phillips is a guy that, he has really caught my eye," Jones told reporters recently.  "I feel like he's going to be a force to be reckoned with, honestly. He's big, he's strong and just even watching some of his highlights and some of his game film, he just blows right by guys. I feel like he's one of those guys that even has more to tap into that he hasn't tapped into yet and when the season goes, I think the better and better you get from reps. I'm excited for him as well."

For Joseph, his reunion with Phillips comes under different circumstances as the defensive lineman had not blossomed into a starting role to that point in his career. This time, Phillips is one of the alphas in the position group.  

"Jordan Phillips, a guy that no one's talking about, but he's going to be a big part of our d-line," Joseph said Thursday. "He brings size and pass rush. It's a passing league and this big guy can rush inside. And I think versus guards and versus centers, he can win a lot of 1-on-1s. He had his breakout year last year I think with 10 sacks, but he's capable of that. I had Jordan as a second-year player in Miami and he was a young guy playing with (defensive lineman Ndamukong) Suh and those guys, so he wasn't one of the starters. He was a role player, but he would make splash plays all the time. He would make big-time, athletic plays for a big guy all the time. So we knew he was going to be special. It just took him time to find his groove and to mature into what he wants to be."

Phillips' contract with the Cardinals spans three-years with a value of $30 million. He has $14.5 million of that fully guaranteed. The Cardinals' cap charge for Phillips this upcoming season is $4 million.

Joseph concluded, "Talking to Jordan the last couple days here face to face, he's different. He wants to be a Pro Bowl player. He wants to be a name in this league. And he has the size and the ability to do those things. He's got to go do it consistently on Sundays, but he's definitely a guy that's going to help our front be more dominant in the run and the pass game alike."

