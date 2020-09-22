Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Jordan Phillips warned the media on Tuesday not to over-praise or "crown" his team's defense quite yet despite the franchise's first 2-0 start since 2015.

On the surface, Arizona is seemingly off to a hot start defensively. It shut out the Washington Football Team 20-0 in the first half of Week 2 Sunday, while allowing just 35 cumulative points in the first two games. That total is second-fewest in the NFL behind only the Baltimore Ravens.

Yet, the Cardinals allowed 15 second-half points against Washington, something that evidently left a sour taste in the mouth of several defenders, Phillips included.

"We're not finishing games the way we need to, like this past week," Phillips said Tuesday. "We had a couple letdowns. I just don't feel like they should have scored as many points as they (did)."

A problem that occurred from Week 1 to Week 2 was defending running backs in multi-dimensional facets of the game.

Against the San Francisco 49ers, opposing running backs gained over 100 yards on the ground and through the air. Both of the 49ers touchdowns were scored by players out of the backfield.

Washington did not use its running backs in the passing game as prominently, but still gained 117 yards on the ground, over five per carry.

After facing a 20-point deficit at halftime, Washington cut the Cardinals' lead to 12 after rookie running back Antonio Gibson burst through the B-gap between the right tackle and guard, then cut up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown scamper.

"We gave up 100 and some yards rushing the last two weeks and that's just unacceptable," Phillips said. "You want to hold everybody to at least under 100 yards."

While two games is a small sample size, the Cardinals rank 15th in the league in run defense, allowing 120.0 yards per game, and tied for 26th in average per attempt at 5.0.

Washington gained 81 yards on the ground when moving to the right and Gibson found success in that same B-gap hole. Phillips pointed out that the defense is still working through the struggles of a bizarre offseason, while simultaneously continuing to learn about each other on the fly.

"Week by week, we've got to get stronger, we've got to become more of a cohesive unit," Phillips said. "That's just going to be time and game reps not having the preseason."

Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and outside linebacker Devon Kennard shared sentiments on Sunday that the defense has been gelling together effectively so far, but there are still kinks that need to be fixed.

Campbell kept it simple, saying, "I just think we need to continue chipping away on the little things, communication, leverage, just things that we can control."

Kennard added that Washington pushed the pace in the second half, going more up-tempo. That perhaps tested a new Arizona defense's abilities to communicate, as Campbell said, and understand what each other's roles are in certain situations.

A costly moment was when the Cardinals were flagged for having 12 men on the field, which set up a touchdown. Still, the defense showed cohesion throughout the first two games on third and fourth down, but there is plenty of work to be done in developing chemistry.

The do rank first in the league in third-down defense at 26.1 percent (6-for-23) and tied for second in third downs allowed with 37.

"I think we're a pretty good defense; we've just got to continue to get better," Kennard said Sunday. "The opponents are just going to start scheming us up more and more, they're just going to get better and better. Even in the second half, we got a look at that. We know the next opponent is going to come in and try to exploit and do some of the things that (Washington) did in the second half. We have to continue to get better."

The Cardinals next face the Detroit Lions, an 0-2 team, but one that has utilized its running backs at length through two weeks. In Week 1, they rushed for 138 yards led by former Cardinals rusher Adrian Peterson. Last Sunday, that total dropped to 89, but rookie halfback D’Andre Swift also contributed five catches for 60 yards.

It presents a test for a team that is looking to improve in that area.