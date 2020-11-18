SI.com
AllCardinals
Jordan Phillips Back Practicing; Prince Amukamara Protected

Howard Balzer

It’s always difficult to get meaningful work done in a short week that includes a Thursday night game, so the Cardinals were on the field Tuesday morning in preparation for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks without helmets.

The official practice injury report will be revealed later, but there were some things gleaned from the portion of practice (stretching and individual drills) that was open to the media.

The good news was that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who missed Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury, participated in both. Guard Justin Murray, who didn’t play Sunday because of a hand injury, was seen doing conditioning work on a side field.

As expected, nose tackle Corey Peters, who suffered a knee injury Sunday and was carted off the field, was not present. Nor was tight end Darrell Daniels, who was also carted off Sunday because of an ankle injury. There has been no additional information regarding the seriousness of those injuries.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who left the game Sunday with a calf injury, participated in stretching but not individual drills.

Through the Tuesday NFL transaction notice, neither player has been placed on reserve/injured.

The status of defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence is also unknown. He was designated for return from reserve/injured last week and practiced Wednesday and Thursday. However, he was not present Friday or Tuesday.

In the secondary, practice-squad cornerback Prince Amukamara could be getting closer to playing. On Tuesday, Amukamara was one of the four players the Cardinals designated as practice-squad protected players, meaning no other team can sign them this week.

Also protected were defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, running back D.J. Foster and cornerback Jace Whittaker.

