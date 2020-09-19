SI.com
Cardinals Promote TE Jordan Thomas to Active Roster

In a corresponding move after ruling tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) out of Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Washington Football Team, the Arizona Cardinals elevated tight end Jordan Thomas from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday.

The Cardinals signed Thomas to the practice squad Sept. 8 after he was waived by the Houston Texans. In a new rule enacted by the NFL this season, teams can have 55 players on the active roster on game day, although eight have to be offensive linemen. Following the game, the two extra players can be reverted back to the practice squad without having to go through waivers, which can only done twice per athlete throughout the year.

Over the course of the past two seasons, Thomas played in 21 games (12 starts) and accumulated 21 receptions for 223 yards and four touchdowns, which was ninth-most in the NFL for tight ends at the time.

Thomas, who turned 24 in August, was a sixth-round pick in 2018 from Mississippi State and played in five games last season after beginning the year on reserve/injured.

A rib issue in his second training camp marred his 2019 season and former Cardinals tight end Darren Fells took over as Houston's primary target. Thomas returned in Week 12, but only started two games and caught one pass for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals protected Thomas, along with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard and cornerback Jace Whittaker, on the practice squad this week, meaning other teams were unable to sign him to their active rosters off Arizona's scout group. With Thomas's promotion, there are currently 12 players on the Cardinals practice squad.

In Williams' absence, Cardinals tight ends Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels will likely have bigger roles this week. However, Thomas is a listed 6-foot-5 target who could see reps in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offensive system. Thomas is the 54th player currently on the Cardinals' active roster. 

Washington also promoted linebacker Jared Norris and wide receiver Cam Sims from its practice squad ahead of Sunday. In total, 25 of 28 NFL teams playing Sunday elevated a total 37 players to the active roster from the practice squad.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

