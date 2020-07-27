Just prior to the NFL Draft in April, Houston tackle Josh Jones was skyrocketing up the boards of several media outlets. Projections had him going as high as the first round and some even as one of the first players at his position to be selected.

When teams were on the clock, however, Jones did not hear his name as early as he anticipated. Instead, he had to wait until the third round on Day 2 before the Arizona Cardinals made his professional football dream come true.

Although it has been a completely different offseason than normal due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones finally was able to sign his rookie contract Sunday. Although terms of the deal were not disclosed by the organization in compliance with team rules, Jones received a $1.079 million signing bonus in a four-year deal worth $4.839 million with a cap figure of $879,879, per several sources.

"Josh, it's official, your first NFL contract," Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill said during his 1-on-1 videoconference with Jones after he signed his contract (can be viewed above courtesy of azcardinals.com). "The goal is to sign many, many more of these."

The minimum salary this year for rookies is $610,000 and all six of the Cardinals’ selections — all of which officially signed Sunday — have that base salary. Throughout the league, players drafted in the fourth-round or higher receive four-year contracts with minimum base salaries, with the only guarantee provided by the signing bonus.

In 2021, the minimum is $780,000 for players with one credited season; $895,000 in 2022 for two credited seasons and $1.010 million in 2023 for three credited seasons.

In a five-year career at Houston, Jones played in 45 games after redshirting his freshman year in 2015. The next season, he won the starting left tackle job and kept it for the remainder of his career there. By his senior season in 2019, Jones was named to the American Athletic All-Conference second team.