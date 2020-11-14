SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals IR Swap: G J.R. Sweezy Activated, DT Leki Fotu Out

Howard Balzer

When the Cardinals step on the field for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, they will be lean on the defensive line. Not in body type, but with the number of players active.

Saturday, the Cardinals placed rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu on reserve/injured because of an ankle injury and subsequently signed defensive tackle Trevon Coley after terminating his practice squad contract. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) was declared out Friday and with defensive tackle Michael Dogbe staying on the practice squad, the Cardinals have only four linemen available for the game: Coley, nose tackle Corey Peters and defensive tackles Angelo Blackson and Josh Mauro.

Fotu joins position-mate Zach Allen (ankle) on reserve/injured, while rookie nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) was designated for return from reserve/injured Nov. 11.

In recent weeks, even with more linemen playing, coordinator Vance Joseph’s defense has often used personnel groups that included only two linemen.

With the return of outside linebacker Devon Kennard from reserve/COVID-19, there are 10 players at the position on the roster, although Dennis Gardeck, Ezekiel Turner and Tanner Vallejo are mostly special-teams players.

The plan Sunday will attempt to keep Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the pocket and minimize his running lanes, likely utilizing more linebackers and defensive backs. Buffalo running backs Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and T.J. Yeldon have combined for 660 yards this season, an average of 94.3 per game.

In other roster moves, the Cardinals activated guard J.R. Sweezy from his designated to return status on reserve/injured and elevated running back D.J. Foster and cornerback Jace Whittaker from the practice squad. Sweezy is expected to return as the starter at right guard with Justin Murray sidelined in Week 10 by a hand injury.

Meanwhile, Buffalo will be without four players that didn’t make the trip to Arizona because of COVID-19. The team was told Saturday morning that cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for the virus. In addition, tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe were placed on reserve/COVID-19 after contact tracing revealed they had been in close contact with Norman. Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson also did not travel with the team.

Elevated from the practice squad were linebacker Darron Lee, cornerbacks Daryl Worley and Dane Jackson, wide receiver Jake Kumerow and safety Josh Thomas.

Norman has been inactive in recent weeks, but Wallace has started the last two games.

