The Arizona Cardinals officially recognized June 19 as a permanent holiday this week when owner Michael Bidwill sent a company-wide email stating that team members would be paid for the day off, per team reporter Darren Urban.

The message contained within Bidwill's email centered around the need for the organization to "reflect on the history of civil rights in the United States and how we can all work together for a much better future."

The history of June 19, otherwise known as Juneteenth, stems back to the Civil War days of 1865, specifically when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Tex. and Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger delivered General Order No. 3.

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free," the order dictated. "This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves.”

The decision by the Cardinals, the league office and every other team in the league, comes in the weeks since racial prejudice and police brutality issues were emphasized after the killing of African American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, the hometown of Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Several players and team executives have voiced their opinions on the various issues and have used their platforms to spark change.

Quarterback Kyler Murray confirmed on Wednesday that he will be kneeling during the national anthem, bringing credibility to the protests initiated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

It is unconfirmed whether other players will do the same, but left tackle D.J. Humphries said the team will rely on the advice of its core veteran leadership council, which consists mainly of Fitzgerald, cornerback Patrick Peterson and nose tackle Corey Peters.

Fitzgerald admitted that he is unsure of what he will do when the time comes, but that the organization's athletes will have meaningful conversations and come to a consensus on how each will handle the situation.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that any decisions the players make will be fully supported by the staff.

For now, and moving forward, the recognition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday within the Cardinals franchise is a step in the right direction toward meaningful change.