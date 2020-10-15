SI.com
G Justin Murray May Start on Monday Night on Prime Time

Howard Balzer

No one in Arizona knew much about Justin Murray when he was claimed on waivers from the formerly-known Oakland Raiders 13 months ago.

He had bounced around the NFL since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2016. It often takes offensive linemen time to develop technique and learn the NFL-style of the craft and find the right fit.

Murray’s transaction history looks like this:

  • Signed by the Broncos May 2, 2016. Waived Sept. 3 and signed to the practice squad the following day.

  • Waived by the Broncos Sept. 2, 2017. Signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad Sept. 6 and released Nov. 22. Signed to the New Orleans practice squad Dec. 4 and finished the season in Cincinnati after being signed off the Saints practice squad Dec. 20.

  • Waived by the Bengals Sept. 1, 2018 and claimed on waivers by Oakland. Spent the remainder of the season with the Raiders where he was mostly inactive while playing in two games.

  • Waived by the Raiders Aug. 31, 2019 and claimed by the Cardinals.

It didn’t take long for Murray to be thrust into the starting lineup at right tackle shortly after Arizona's Marcus Gilbert suffered a season-ending torn ACL four days before the season opener. He ended up playing 14 games and starting 12 that year.

During the offseason, it was believed Murray would compete with Gilbert for the starting job this season. Then, Kelvin Beachum was signed July 17 and after COVID-19 protocols were established in an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, Gilbert opted out of the season.

Beachum, who predominantly played left tackle throughout his career, began working in training camp at right tackle upon his arrival, while Murray also started receiving reps at guard.

In the first four weeks of the season, Murray played 28 total snaps with the most being 16 in Week 3 when guards Justin Pugh (left) and J.R. Sweezy (right) missed 15 snaps. Murray has also been used as an extra eligible lineman in jumbo packages.

Things changed last Sunday. Sweezy left with an elbow injury after playing just 37 snaps and Murray played the other 38.

Sweezy was not on the field for the open portion of practice to the media Wednesday, making it possible that Murray could get his first NFL start Monday night on primetime against the Cowboys.

It’s been clear since he signed a two-year contract extension Oct. 2 that the team likes what it’s seen.

Both head coach Kliff Kingsbury and center Mason Cole noted how Murray was “thrown into the fire” last season.

Monday, Kingsbury said of Murray’s performance against the Jets, “He did a nice job. We were impressed with the way he came in and got thrown in the fire last year and handled himself and continued to progress. And we've seen more progression this year through training camp. Being able to play inside, now I think he's found a home. He's athletic in there and did a nice job when he was called upon yesterday.”

Next to him on the line is Cole, who said Wednesday, “Justin Murray's been awesome. Since he got here, he was kind of thrown into the fire early last year and just like all of us, he's progressed every week since he got here. He's gotten so much better. And that dude works his butt off in practice.

“He takes every rep like a game rep. In individual, it’s all business. It's something that we can all strive to be like and it just paid off for him. I'm super excited for him to get reps in there. He’s just another good guy to have in the room.”

