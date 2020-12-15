Murray Earns Trust, Replaces Sweezy as Starting Right Guard

After playing in 14 games and making 12 starts at right tackle in relief of an injured Marcus Gilbert for the Arizona Cardinals last season, Justin Murray made a valuable impression on then-first-year offensive line coach Sean Kugler.

It carried over to training camp, when Murray's versatility on the offensive line lent his position coach to rotate him at both tackle and guard. Gilbert opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, but the franchise signed veteran Kelvin Beachum, who ended up replacing Gilbert.

As a result, it left Murray just outside the apparent top five offensive linemen on the roster, although Kugler expressed his immense valuee based on his ability to provide relief in different spots.

"He's a guy that I trust in there as a starter," Kugler said in August. "... There's got to be guys that can play two different positions and he's one of those players that can do that. Extremely impressed by his work ethic."

In the 10 games Murray has played this season, four have included him in the starting lineup. A catalyst for that was starting right guard J.R. Sweezy serving a stint on reserve/injured for an elbow injury that kept him out over a three-game stretch from Oct. 17-Nov. 14. Upon Sweezy's activation, Murray was bumped back down to his top-lineman-off-the-bench designation.

During that stretch, Murray continued his high level of play and left meaningful impressions on the franchise's brass.

"Justin Murray has stepped in for Sweezy and has played really good football," general manager Steve Keim told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in October. "No doubt, Sean Kugler should get a lot of credit for that."

Entering Week 15, the Cardinals are making a change to the offensive line rotation. While both Murray and Sweezy will be active, they will swap roles to start the home bout against the Philadelphia Eagles as Murray was listed as the starting right guard on the depth chart. This, after Murray started ahead of Sweezy in the Week 14 road win over the New York Giants, only one game after he returned to action after missing three games because of a hand injury.

Murray displayed his versatility even more Sunday. After playing the first 36 snaps of the game at right guard, he moved to left guard after Justin Pugh exited with a calf injury. Sweezy then played the remainder of the game at right guard.

"With Justin, when he came here, we asked him to start at tackle for 12 games," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "He's been a starter for us at another position and we've always felt that he could fight in there and start at a high level, whether it was tackle or guard, regardless. He's a guy who was on six or seven different teams previous to us and works his tail off."

Despite a shakeup in the rotation, the Cardinals' offensive line will be expected to continue its high level of play for the remaining three games as the team aspires to make a playoff push. Sitting in the last NFC wild-card slot with three weeks to go, it is a possibility that is certainly attainable.

"Justin Murray has been awesome," center Mason Cole said earlier this season. "Since he got here he was kind of thrown into the fire early last year and, just like all of us, he's progressed every week since he got here. He's gotten so much better and that dude works his butt off in practice. He takes every rep like a game rep, in individual it's all business. It's something that we can all strive to be like and it's paid off for him. I'm super excited for Murray to get reps in there and it's another good guy to have in the room."

The Cardinals' confidence in Murray was cemented in October when the franchise extended his contract two years and added $5.5 million in new money, including a $1 million signing bonus, that keeps him in Arizona through 2022. With Sweezy set to hit free agency upon the conclusion of this season, it is evident where the team feels their best future at right guard lies.

"The guys in the room love him, they know what he's been through," Kingsbury said. "To see him get his opportunities and continue to take advantage of them, as a coach, it's really great to see."

Photo: Arizona Cardinals