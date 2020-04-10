AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

'Goosebumps': Justin Pugh on Career of Syracuse Turned Cardinals Teammate Chandler Jones:

Mason Kern

In the scope of an unpredictable NFL career path, promises are hard to keep. Especially lofty aspirations made by under-recruited collegiate players vying for an opportunity that  millions crave.

Yet, Chandler Jones and Justin Pugh did just that while they were teammates at Syracuse. Pugh, a sophomore offensive lineman at the time, and Jones, a junior defensive end, squared off every day in practice. They lined up on the same side.

With NFL scouts attending practices, it gave the two aspirations for the future.

"I remember one day we looked at each other and I said, 'You know, we're going to go first round,'" Jones told Pugh (via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss). "'Let's make a pact and say you're going to go first round, I'm going to go first round and we'll call each other the first-round boys.' FRB we used to call each other."

They kept their promise two years later. Jones was drafted No. 21 overall by the New England Patriots in 2012, while Pugh went No. 19 to the New York Giants a year later.

The two reunited with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, after Pugh signed a five-year contract with the franchise. It is a friendship that has continued to blossom. 

And with the NFL recently releasing its All-Decade Team — of which three Cardinals made the cut: Jones, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and cornerback Patrick Peterson — Pugh did not mince words about the recognition.

"It's an unbelievable honor for them," he said. "I'll start with Chandler because that's the person I'm closest with of the three. Playing with him at Syracuse, to see where he was when we first got to Syracuse and where he's at now, I couldn't be prouder of him. I get goosebumps talking about it. Me and him always go back and forth. I always try to make fun of him and keep him humble because I know him from a young Chandler. And to see where he's at now, I couldn't be happier for him and he still has so much more to go and he's still going to be so dominant going forward. You can't really say enough about him. Should have won Defensive Player of the Year last year. 

"Larry, as soon as he retires he's walking into Canton (the Hall of Fame). Pat P is well on his way as well. So, it's an honor to play with those guys and I look forward to keep learning from them because I always learn something new every time I speak with them."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Mock Drafts Drift Away from OT for Cardinals; Pick Still a Lineman

While many mock drafts peg the Arizona Cardinals to take an offensive tackle, the latest have the franchise going in a different direction.

Howard Balzer

What Are the Arizona Cardinals Playoff Odds?

Can the Cardinals make the playoffs? Corey Parson, Dr. Roto and Cardinals Maven publisher Howard Balzer discuss Arizona's chances of playing in the postseason.

Howard Balzer

Pro Football Hall of Famers Aeneas Williams and Deion Sanders Swap Stories 'On the Corner'

Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams is a pastor of The Spirit Church. He is joined by fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders 'On the Corner.'

Mason Kern

Best Value Bets to Make the NFL Playoffs

With two extra teams in the playoffs in 2020, Corey Parson, Dr. Roto and Howard Balzer discuss possible good value bets to be playing in January.

Howard Balzer

How Prepared Will High-Drafted QBs Be in 2020 Without On-Field Offseason Work?

With COVID-19 likely halting OTAs and minicamps in the NFL, how will high-drafted quarterbacks fare with stunted development without these workouts?

Howard Balzer

G Justin Pugh: 'We Don't Need' Rookie O-Linemen Not Hungry for Competition

G Justin Pugh: Arizona Cardinals 'Don't Need' Rookie O-Linemen Not Hungry for Competition

Mason Kern

NFL Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams Preaching in Troubled Times

Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams is the pastor and founder of The Spirit Church. He recalls his transition from the Arizona Cardinals to the St. Louis Rams.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Bring Back O-Linemen; Center A.Q. Shipley Remains Free Agent

While the Arizona Cardinals have kept a majority of continuity along their offensive line, arguably the most prominent position remains in flux, as last season's starting center A.Q. Shipley remains an unrestricted free agent.

Howard Balzer

QB Kyler Murray Donates $25,000 to School Meal Program

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray stepped up in a big way for the community on Thursday when he announced a $25,000 donation to GENYOUthNow's Emergency School Nutrition Fund.

Mason Kern

LB Devon Kennard's $20 Million Contract Counts Only $2.5M Against the Cap This Year

Find out the contract details for newly signed Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard from the Detroit Lions.

Howard Balzer