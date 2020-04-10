'Goosebumps': Justin Pugh on Career of Syracuse Turned Cardinals Teammate Chandler Jones:

In the scope of an unpredictable NFL career path, promises are hard to keep. Especially lofty aspirations made by under-recruited collegiate players vying for an opportunity that millions crave.

Yet, Chandler Jones and Justin Pugh did just that while they were teammates at Syracuse. Pugh, a sophomore offensive lineman at the time, and Jones, a junior defensive end, squared off every day in practice. They lined up on the same side.

With NFL scouts attending practices, it gave the two aspirations for the future.

"I remember one day we looked at each other and I said, 'You know, we're going to go first round,'" Jones told Pugh (via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss). "'Let's make a pact and say you're going to go first round, I'm going to go first round and we'll call each other the first-round boys.' FRB we used to call each other."

They kept their promise two years later. Jones was drafted No. 21 overall by the New England Patriots in 2012, while Pugh went No. 19 to the New York Giants a year later.

The two reunited with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, after Pugh signed a five-year contract with the franchise. It is a friendship that has continued to blossom.

And with the NFL recently releasing its All-Decade Team — of which three Cardinals made the cut: Jones, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and cornerback Patrick Peterson — Pugh did not mince words about the recognition.

"It's an unbelievable honor for them," he said. "I'll start with Chandler because that's the person I'm closest with of the three. Playing with him at Syracuse, to see where he was when we first got to Syracuse and where he's at now, I couldn't be prouder of him. I get goosebumps talking about it. Me and him always go back and forth. I always try to make fun of him and keep him humble because I know him from a young Chandler. And to see where he's at now, I couldn't be happier for him and he still has so much more to go and he's still going to be so dominant going forward. You can't really say enough about him. Should have won Defensive Player of the Year last year.

"Larry, as soon as he retires he's walking into Canton (the Hall of Fame). Pat P is well on his way as well. So, it's an honor to play with those guys and I look forward to keep learning from them because I always learn something new every time I speak with them."