It seems like only yesterday that NFL teams began reporting for training camp. Yet, it’s now only 13 days from the cutdown to 53 players, 15 days from the first practices in preparation for the opening week and 21 days from the Arizona Cardinals season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cardinals guard Justin Pugh is excited to have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as part of the offense. However, he was asked about how lack of an on-field offseason program and shortened training camp might affect his acclimation to the offense.

He said, “I think he definitely is going to find where he can fit in and how he's going to help this team. Obviously, he's dynamic and one of the best receivers in the game. So just having him out there is going to make us better, and him finding out what his role is within this offense. And I think that's something that is up to him and the quarterback position in the wide receiver room.”

Pugh also amended some earlier comments when he said, “As an offensive lineman, he makes our job a lot easier. We don't have to hold up as long.”

Now, he realizes, “That I think about it after hearing it from some of the guys, some of those longer-shot plays we're looking forward to Kyler (Murray) getting him the ball. So it may be more than a tad more than a second we got to hold up.”

To be sure, Pugh has been amazed by what Hopkins can do. Players don’t see many opponents that often, except on highlights, so he was asked what has impressed him about Hopkins after seeing him perform on a daily basis.

“I think it was the first, one of the first walk-throughs,” he said. “We're still not even running full speed yet. And Kyler zings one out there and I see him put his hands behind his back and catch it. And I was just like, 'That's special.' I haven't seen catches like that since I was in New York with Odell Beckham.

“So to see a guy make a catch like that and the way he prepares and the way he works; I'm very, very excited that we have him on our team and I will get to see those highlights firsthand.”