Arizona Cardinals: Limited Injury Report Ahead of Monday Night

Guard Justin Pugh in questionable and only one Cardinals player, DL Zach Kerr, was declared out for Monday’s game against the Rams.

Heading to the division showdown against the Rams Monday night, the Cardinals couldn’t have asked for a better final injury report of the week.

The only player out is backup defensive tackle Zach Kerr (ribs). If nose tackle Rashard Lawrence isn’t ready to be activated from reserve/injured, designated for return, and the Cardinals want a sixth defensive lineman active, they would likely elevate Josh Mauro from the practice squad.

Left guard Justin Pugh (calf), who was limited for all three days of practice, is listed as questionable and will be a game-day decision.

Players with no game-day status noted are tight end Zach Ertz (shoulder), cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (foot) and running back Jonathan Ward (illness). All three were limited Thursday and Friday, but had full participation Saturday.

Safety Budda Baker, who did not practice Saturday as he waits to become a father, also did not have a game-status designation and will play.

For the Rams, there was an abrupt removal from the injury report of running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh), who had been limited on Thursday and Friday. Henderson will be unavailable Monday night after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

He is only the second Rams player to be on the COVID list during the regular season. The other was linebacker Chris Garrett, who went on reserve Sept. 2, but wasn’t activated until Sept. 21.

Cornerback Robert Rochell (chest), who did not practice the previous two days, was placed on reserve/injured Saturday.

No Rams player on the injury report was declared out. Center Brian Allen (knee) is doubtful after not practicing all three days. Questionable are cornerback Donte Deayon and linebacker Terrell Lewis. Deayon (illness) was added to the report Saturday, while Lewis (back) was limited Saturday after not practicing the previous two days.

Those with injuries that have no game-status designations are guard David Edwards (foot) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (toe). Both were limited Thursday, but participated fully Friday and Saturday.

Linebacker Von Miller was back at practice after having a personal day Friday likely linked to the death of his former Broncos teammate, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and tackle Andrew Whitworth all had rest days Saturday and did not practice. Whitworth turns 40 Sunday and will become the first player of that age in league history to start at left tackle.