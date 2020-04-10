AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Pugh Loves Addition of DeAndre Hopkins; Hopes Shipley Returns

Howard Balzer

Going stir crazy like many people these days while finding creative ways to fill the hours in a day, Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Pugh still loves to talk football.

He is excited about the team’s returning offensive linemen, although admittedly hopeful that unsigned unrestricted free-agent center A.Q. Shipley will be back.

“I'm probably closer with A.Q. than anyone on the whole team,” Pugh said on a videoconference with reporters earlier this week. “He's like, one of my best friends. And that (whether he’s signed), that's above my pay grade, that whole thing. I know he's ready to play and I know he can play at a high level. For him to bounce back from an ACL and come and play every game last year just goes to show what kind of professional he is.

“But again, that's if I was making all the rules that you know, all the offensive line would be the highest-paid players on the team and we would be living the best lives. No padded practices. (But) they don't let me make those decisions. I love A.Q. and no matter where he ends up, I'm always going to support him no matter what. So, with that being said, obviously Mason (Cole) got some reps last year, got to play some guard. So we're confident of his ability to come in.”

Cole, who started all 16 games as a rookie at center in 2018 when Shipley missed the season with that torn ACL, is in the third year of his rookie contract when he was a third-round pick.

Pugh talked a few times about the business of the NFL impacting decisions teams make.

He said, “This isn't your high school team where it's for the fun of the game and love of the game or even college where, if you get a scholarship, you're there for four years. I always harp on this and I always talk about it on Twitter with people. We are in the business of football and everyone that comes into that room knows that. I found that out first-hand in New York (with the Giants). We drafted Ereck Flowers when I was the starting right tackle and he was taking my spots so to speak.”

Pugh also can’t wait to see what wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will bring to the offense.

“I've learned from experience when I was in New York,” Pugh said. “We had a receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. Probably one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. And we were able to use him a lot. But you have to find out who you are as a team. And last year throughout the season, we were able to find out who we are being able to run the ball effectively, which then allowed us to use play-action, pass misdirection things and get the ball into our playmakers’ hands. I think this year is no different.

“So adding someone dynamic and I think just from a fans’ point of view, he's never not catching the ball.

As for Hopkins coming to a team with Larry Fitzgerald, Pugh said, “You know, (they) are going to battle for who has better hands out of the wide receiver group. And I know that'll be fun to watch. And it's going to be exciting for me because I'll have to hold my block up by a tick less this year.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Larry Fitzgerald Conducts Quarantine Q&A

COVID-19 has put NFL offseason programs on hold and quarantined players in their homes. Larry Fitzgerald went interactive with a Twitter Q&A.

Mason Kern

'Goosebumps': Justin Pugh on Career of Syracuse Turned Cardinals Teammate Chandler Jones.

While Justin Pugh and Chandler Jones were teammates at Syracuse, they made and kept a promise before reuniting in Arizona. Jones then made the All-Decade Team.

Mason Kern

Two Mock Drafts Drift Away from OT for Cardinals; Pick Still a Lineman

While many mock drafts peg the Arizona Cardinals to take an offensive tackle, the latest have the franchise going in a different direction.

Howard Balzer

What Are the Arizona Cardinals Playoff Odds?

Can the Cardinals make the playoffs? Corey Parson, Dr. Roto and Cardinals Maven publisher Howard Balzer discuss Arizona's chances of playing in the postseason.

Howard Balzer

Pro Football Hall of Famers Aeneas Williams and Deion Sanders Swap Stories 'On the Corner'

Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams is a pastor of The Spirit Church. He is joined by fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders 'On the Corner.'

Mason Kern

Best Value Bets to Make the NFL Playoffs

With two extra teams in the playoffs in 2020, Corey Parson, Dr. Roto and Howard Balzer discuss possible good value bets to be playing in January.

Howard Balzer

How Prepared Will High-Drafted QBs Be in 2020 Without On-Field Offseason Work?

With COVID-19 likely halting OTAs and minicamps in the NFL, how will high-drafted quarterbacks fare with stunted development without these workouts?

Howard Balzer

G Justin Pugh: 'We Don't Need' Rookie O-Linemen Not Hungry for Competition

G Justin Pugh: Arizona Cardinals 'Don't Need' Rookie O-Linemen Not Hungry for Competition

Mason Kern

NFL Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams Preaching in Troubled Times

Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams is the pastor and founder of The Spirit Church. He recalls his transition from the Arizona Cardinals to the St. Louis Rams.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Bring Back O-Linemen; Center A.Q. Shipley Remains Free Agent

While the Arizona Cardinals have kept a majority of continuity along their offensive line, arguably the most prominent position remains in flux, as last season's starting center A.Q. Shipley remains an unrestricted free agent.

Howard Balzer