Pugh Loves Addition of DeAndre Hopkins; Hopes Shipley Returns

Going stir crazy like many people these days while finding creative ways to fill the hours in a day, Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Pugh still loves to talk football.

He is excited about the team’s returning offensive linemen, although admittedly hopeful that unsigned unrestricted free-agent center A.Q. Shipley will be back.

“I'm probably closer with A.Q. than anyone on the whole team,” Pugh said on a videoconference with reporters earlier this week. “He's like, one of my best friends. And that (whether he’s signed), that's above my pay grade, that whole thing. I know he's ready to play and I know he can play at a high level. For him to bounce back from an ACL and come and play every game last year just goes to show what kind of professional he is.

“But again, that's if I was making all the rules that you know, all the offensive line would be the highest-paid players on the team and we would be living the best lives. No padded practices. (But) they don't let me make those decisions. I love A.Q. and no matter where he ends up, I'm always going to support him no matter what. So, with that being said, obviously Mason (Cole) got some reps last year, got to play some guard. So we're confident of his ability to come in.”

Cole, who started all 16 games as a rookie at center in 2018 when Shipley missed the season with that torn ACL, is in the third year of his rookie contract when he was a third-round pick.

Pugh talked a few times about the business of the NFL impacting decisions teams make.

He said, “This isn't your high school team where it's for the fun of the game and love of the game or even college where, if you get a scholarship, you're there for four years. I always harp on this and I always talk about it on Twitter with people. We are in the business of football and everyone that comes into that room knows that. I found that out first-hand in New York (with the Giants). We drafted Ereck Flowers when I was the starting right tackle and he was taking my spots so to speak.”

Pugh also can’t wait to see what wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will bring to the offense.

“I've learned from experience when I was in New York,” Pugh said. “We had a receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. Probably one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. And we were able to use him a lot. But you have to find out who you are as a team. And last year throughout the season, we were able to find out who we are being able to run the ball effectively, which then allowed us to use play-action, pass misdirection things and get the ball into our playmakers’ hands. I think this year is no different.

“So adding someone dynamic and I think just from a fans’ point of view, he's never not catching the ball.

As for Hopkins coming to a team with Larry Fitzgerald, Pugh said, “You know, (they) are going to battle for who has better hands out of the wide receiver group. And I know that'll be fun to watch. And it's going to be exciting for me because I'll have to hold my block up by a tick less this year.”