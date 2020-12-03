When Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots in the first quarter, he returned on the team’s next possession after missing eight snaps.

After the game, Pugh minimized the injury, saying, “I just rolled an ankle. I came off, I got taped up, I probably could have come back in on that drive. They just wanted to check it. And I came right back in so no issues.”

However, when the Cardinals returned to the practice field Wednesday to begin preparation for Sunday’s key division game against the Los Angeles Rams, Pugh did not practice. He was seen on a side field as reporters arrived for the portion of practice open to the media, but went inside the team’s facility before stretching began.

It’s possible his absence was because of an abundance of caution combined with a veteran’s day off. More will be known after Thursday and Friday practices.

Pugh was one of four Cardinals players that did not practice Wednesday. The others were wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (not-injury related/veteran’s day off) and safeties Jalen Thompson (ankle) and Charles Washington (groin).

There were also six players limited Wednesday including quarterback Kyler Murray (right shoulder). The others were defensive tackles Zach Allen (ankle) and Rashard Lawrence (calf), tight end Dan Arnold (knee), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (ankle/knee) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (concussion).

Lawrence was activated from reserve/injured Tuesday. As for Vallejo, prior to Sunday’s game, he had played 64.9 percent of the team’s special-teams snaps and averaged 18.1 per game. Against the Patriots, he played only six (27.3 percent) before being injured.

Also on the injury report is guard Justin Murray (hand), who fully participated in practice. He has been inactive for the last three games.

For the Rams, not practicing were defensive tackle Aaron Donald (not-injury related/veteran’s day off) and linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee). Limited were center Brian Allen (knee) and nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Dye (hip).