Cardinals Offensive Line the Unsung Heroes of Early Success

They don’t have a lot of big names, but that’s OK. An offensive line is usually only as good as the sum of its parts.

That’s certainly true of the Cardinals' group, which is growing together to the point where general manager Steve Keim has used the word “dominant” each of the last two weeks during his Friday appearance on the Doug & Wolf Show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Following the Week 5 win against the New York Jets, Keim said, “It's probably one of the better games we've played up front. Our offensive line was borderline dominant. I felt like we attacked them.”

Then, this week, four days after the Monday night win over the Dallas Cowboys, Keim said, “I thought we were extremely physical up front; dominant at times across the offensive line. Those guys have played fantastic and I think all season have played extremely well. Justin Pugh has played as good as I've seen him play. Hump (D.J. Humphries) is playing really good. Mason's (Cole) playing excellent football. And I thought Justin Murray stepped in for (J.R.) Sweezy and has played really, really good football. No doubt, (offensive line coach) Sean Kugler should get a lot of credit for that.”

Pugh, the left guard, is one of two first-round picks on the line, having been selected by the New York Giants in 2013 and he then signed with the Cardinals as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. The other is left tackle D.J. Humphries, who the Cardinals drafted in 2015 and was inactive for every game during his rookie season.

Cole was a third-round Cardinals selection in 2018, while the right-side starters all arrived in Arizona from other teams. Current (and potentially future) right guard Justin Murray was claimed on waivers from the Oakland Raiders after the roster reduction to 53 in 2019 and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Denver in 2016.

Murray has replaced J.R. Sweezy, who was placed on reserve/injured with an elbow prior to the Dallas game. He was a seventh-round choice of the Seahawks in 2012 and was signed as a Cardinals unrestricted fere agent in 2019. Right tackle Kelvin Beachum also came into the league as a seventh-round pick in 2012, but with Pittsburgh. He was signed by the Cardinals in July.

Of the current four backups, three were Cardinals draft picks: center Lamont Gaillard, sixth round, 2019; tackle Josh Miles, seventh round, 2019 and tackle Josh Jones, third round, 2020. Guard Max Garcia was a fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2015 and also signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Cardinals in 2019.

Pugh likes the entire group, especially the depth. He said, “I think across the board we have all of the positions set up for success. We have depth in the room. We have great backups. And when you have depth in the NFL, you can be successful. Look at the Cowboys for example. Last week, all of their starting offensive linemen have gotten hurt. And it's tough. If you don't have quality backups, and I'm not saying they don't have quality backups come in,. but you can see the situation they put themselves in. And I think we have 10 guys that could be stars in the NFL and it shows when guys go down.”

Pugh spreads the love around for line coach Sean Kugler and assistant line coach Brian Natkin, who both were hired by head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019.

“We're prepared and that starts off with Coach Kugler getting us ready,” Pugh said Coach Natkin doesn't get enough love. He is super helpful and supportive of getting us the film on a Tuesday on a short week or breaking down certain looks. Him and Coach Kugler do an unbelievable job. Really, it's the whole room in general; that’s why I wanted to give all those names and put them all out there because they deserve as much of a shout-out as the starters.”

As for the home-grown linemen, of which there are five, Pugh said, “You see the best teams always are able to develop their guys, the guys they draft, the guys that are hand-picked to be in that room.”

Mostly, Pugh said Kugler does an excellent job of having the backups prepared to play. Last season, Murray was thrown into the fire to play right tackle when Marcus Gilbert suffered a torn ACL four days before the season opener.

Murray also began getting reps at guard in training camp in what turned out to be a fortuitous move when he was needed to replace Sweezy. Gaillard, who never played a down as a rookie last season, came off the bench in the opener after Cole injured his hamstring and then started the next two games.

“Coach Krueger talks about it all the time,” Pugh said. “You can't be scared; someone may go down. I've gone down in the past and had some things happen where someone has to come in. You have to have confidence in those guys. Again, that's why I wanted to say all those guys’ names out there so they get the recognition that they deserve. They're the ones giving our defense scout-team looks every day and giving them fits. They're showing off their work. And they're putting in all the work that I'm putting in.

“But they're just not getting the same recognition because they're not out there on Sunday night with their name on the bottom line.”

Pugh then issued a request to the media, saying, “So when you write the article, make sure you mention the whole group and the whole room and the assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin. Those are my guys and I'll continue to hopefully shine light as long as I'm able to.”

Consider the light shined, Justin.