Justin Pugh Out, Cardinals Will Have Seventh Different Starting O-Line Combination

Heading to Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals have four players declared out and six questionable on Friday’s official injury report.

The most notable absence will be left guard Justin Pugh, who suffered a calf injury early in last Sunday’s win in San Francisco and played only nine snaps. Sean Harlow is expected to be the starter in Pugh’s spot. The starting combination Sunday will be the seventh different one for the Cardinals this season.

It also appears that Josh Jones will be the starter at right guard with Max Garcia (Achilles) questionable, although he did not practice this week. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) also did not practice all week and is questionable.

Also out are running back Chase Edmonds (ankle), running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) and safety James Wiggins (knee).

Upgraded to limited Friday after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday are safety Budda Baker (knee), wide receiver Rondale Moore (neck) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (groin). Moore did have the concussion notation removed.

Oh, did I forget to mention quarterback Kyler Murray? Talk about burying the lede! Murray was limited Friday and is questionable, but it’s believed he was very limited. That was the case in the portion of practice open to the media Friday when Murray did light throwing and did not step into his throws on his left plant foot, which is where the ankle injury is located.

Players listed as full participation with no game status included are wide receivers A.J. Green (illness) and Christian Kirk (thumb), right tackle Kelvin Beachum (shin), tight ends Darrell Daniels (shoulder) and Demetrius Harris (illness) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe).

The Cardinals also can't even avoid injuries on the practice squad. After losing long-snapper Aaron Brewer to a broken arm suffered in the game against the 49ers, the team signed Kyle Nelson to the practice squad. However, Nelson was placed on practice-squad/injured Friday and Beau Brinkley was signed to the practice squad. He is expected to be the snapper against Carolina.

For the Panthers, Friday’s practice information is an estimate because the team did not practice. The most notable game status is for defensive end Brian Burns (foot) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (knee), who are both questionable. Burns had full participation Friday after not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday. Luvu was limited for the second consecutive day after not practicing Wednesday.

Out are cornerbacks Rashaan Melvin (hand) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe). Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was added to the report Thursday as limited with a quadriceps injury, was also limited Friday, but has no game status listed, so it’s presumed he will play.