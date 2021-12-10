Arizona Cardinals Injury Report: Justin Pugh Practices

Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh was back at practice on a limited basis after missing the last three games with a calf injury.

It is another light injury report for the Cardinals as they returned to the practice field Thursday for Monday night’s game against the Rams.

Only one player did not practice because of injury: defensive tackle Zach Kerr (ribs).

Limited were tight end Zach Ertz (shoulder), cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (foot), guard Justin Pugh (calf) and running back Jonathan Ward (illness).

Tackle Kelvin Beachum and center Rodney Hudson had a rest day and did not practice.

Murphy played 61 snaps (80%) last Sunday against the Bears despite being added to the injury on Friday because of the foot injury. Ward was activated from reserve/COVID-19 Thursday and it’s been common around the league for players to be limited with illness as they are assessed and return to practice. Ward was placed on reserve Nov. 30.

Pugh has missed three games since being injured after only nine snaps of the Week 9 against the 49ers.

As for the possibility of him playing Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We'll see. I'm not sure how that's gonna go. We're gonna try to get him back out there and get him rolling, but I don't have a thought either way really at this point until we get him out there tomorrow.”

The Cardinals also had three players designated for return from reserve/injured: running back Chase Edmonds, long snapper Aaron Brewer and safety Charles Washington. There is no information as to what extent they practiced because they are not officially part of the active roster.

Asked when any of them might return, Kingsbury said, “I would say within the next couple of weeks. I don't know if they'll all get back this week, but I'd say within the next two weeks by Detroit, I think it’s safe to say we got a good shot to get them out there.”

Asked if any might be able to play Monday, he said, “I'm not sure. Like I said, tomorrow is our heavy practice and we will get them out there in pads and see how they feel and hopefully can progress from there.”

The Rams had three players not practicing and another three limited.

Out were center Brian Allen (knee), linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and cornerback Robert Rochell (chest).

Limited were guard David Edwards (foot), running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (toe).