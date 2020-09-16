Many incredible and emotional words have been spoken over the last several months since the police killing of George Floyd — a Black male — in Minneapolis. But perhaps none have been more eye-opening and sincere than what was said Tuesday by Arizona Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh, who is white.

The Holland, Pennsylvania, product has had an awakening since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first kneeled four years ago and his words should be heard by everyone.

He opened up during a 'Zoom' call with the media Tuesday when he was asked how the league and players have handled the social justice protests, in addition to how he deals with those that disagree with what the players are doing.

Pugh said, “I thought we handled it great. There's so many things going on in this country. And no matter what you say, someone's always going to have a negative thing to say back to it. If you're not in this building, and you're not with some of the players and hear some of the stories that I've heard — because I was one of the guys that when Colin Kaepernick first took a knee that I had something to say about it. I was going to stand for the anthem. And I felt strongly about that.

“And then I sat back and I listened. And I think, as a country, we listen with the intent to respond and not with the intent to understand where people are coming from. If we could just have some empathy and listen to where some of our teammates and some of our co-workers are coming from, we could really make a stand and really make a change. And I think a lot of people out there, all they want to do is ‘hear my thoughts, hear my thoughts. This is what I think.’ Sit back for a second. Listen to some of these stories. Listen to what people have been through. It's hard. It's hard seeing our teammates go through this week in and week out ... their whole lives.

“And as a white player on this team, I have to support the guys I play next to. Me and (left tackle) D.J. Humphries have had conversations throughout this entire offseason. And you get emotional about it, because we're still not seeing ... people still aren't realizing what we're doing. It's not about the flag. It's not about disrespecting the flag. My brother’s in the military. I feel the most respect towards our military, our police officers. But there's an issue in our country right now that we're not addressing, that we keep trying to sweep under the rug. And until that changes, until my teammates can feel safe going out in the community, we can't stop having this conversation. And you look at the t-shirts that we wore during pregame — we're all in this together to end racism — and that's something that it's not going to stop and then I'm going to be supportive of my teammates, no matter what. As a white player on this team, we had to start speaking up because the more we speak up and have these awkward conversations within our friend circle, within where I come from, we can start making a change and it starts with us.”

Pugh was then asked when his mind began to change after what Kaepernick started and whether those important conversations began immediately.

He was with the New York Giants at the time, and he said, “We immediately started having those conversations. I think (guard) D.J. Fluker was one of the guys that I had a conversation with. We created like a board of players and met with ownership and heard stories from guys. And it's just something that I don't think unless you're in it every day that you experience, it's kind of the out of sight, out of mind aspect of it. And that's what hurts because where I come from, I'm going to be honest, there's not a lot of black players, or black people that were in my high school that I grew up with. And it's a little bit ignorance, like, we have no idea what goes on outside of your lives, especially when you're a 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kid.”

Part of his awakening began in college at Syracuse, where he was teammates with current Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones, as there were “people come from all different walks of life, different races, different religions, different ways of thinking than you. If you just can stop and we can listen to what people were trying to say instead of just, ‘Hey, this is how I feel, everyone should feel the same way.’ That's not true. The world doesn't work like that. And I think it started to happen for me in New York and then coming here I started training at O-line Performance (in Scottsdale, Ariz.) this offseason, and I had some really in-depth conversations with guys there. Kelvin Beachum was there, D.J. Humphries was there, (founder) LeCharles Bentley and just really opened my eyes to some of the things that black players and young black men in our country go through.”

It still shocks Pugh that some people simply don’t get or refuse to even try to understand the issue.

“It's disappointing that we're still, as a country, not able to understand what we're talking about,” Pugh said. “And at the end of the day, we're going to keep continuing to fight for this. And I'm definitely on the side of my teammates. And I'll continue to ... if see a white person that doesn't understand, I'm going to enlighten them now and educate them. And I think that's something that is huge going forward for white people to do is to hold each other accountable that, ‘Hey, you don't understand what's going on. This is why this is happening.’ And continue to have tough conversations with our teammates because that's the only way we can grow and get better as a country.”

Amen to that.