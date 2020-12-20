Zane Gonzalez, Jordan Phillips Out for Remainder of the Regular Season

The Arizona Cardinals will be without kicker Zane Gonzalez (back) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) for the remainder of the regular season.

In a series of moves made Saturday, the Cardinals placed Gonzalez and Phillips on the reserve/injured list. This ends the regular season for both players because players placed on the list have to miss a minimum of three games.

As for Phillips, because this is his second stint on the list, he can't return even if the Cardinals qualify for the playoffs. Phillips was previously on reserve/injured for four games, then came back last Sunday against the New York Giants. On the fifth play from scrimmage, he went down with the same hamstring injury that has now ended his season.

To take Gonzalez’s spot, the Cardinals elevated kicker Mike Nugent to the active roster. Nugent filled in for Gonzalez last week, and made all four of his field-goal tries. No kick was longer than 37 yards, but he did what he needed to.

The Cardinals also activated tight end Darrell Daniels from reserve/injured (ankle). He was designated to return this week along with defensive tackle Josh Mauro, who has not yet been activated.

The Cardinals signed veteran running back and special teamer D.J. Foster from the practice squad. Perhaps this is an indication that Chase Edmonds will not be able to go tomorrow, as he is listed as questionable. If Edmonds does play, but is limited, Foster will be a backup option.

The Cardinals elevated linebacker Terrence Smith from the practice squad. He was signed on Nov. 16, and has 31 games of NFL experience with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Finally, center Lamont Gaillard was added to the injury report Saturday for non-injury related reasons and was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gaillard has been sharing time the last two week with starter Mason Cole.

Gaillard revealed on Instagram that his baby, Pray Lou Rose, was born Friday.

For the Eagles, cornerback Darius Slay, who has been dealing with a concussion, did not make the trip to Arizona and won't play Sunday.