Arizona Cardinals TE Cary Angeline Rookie to Watch

Undrafted free agents always have a tall hill to climb, but tight end Cary Angeline has an opportunity with the Arizona Cardinals.

Offseason programs ramp up around the NFL starting the week of May 24 with three weeks of OTAs, followed by mandatory minicamps.

With veterans pushing for non-attendance at the on-field workouts, some teams have decided to scale back OTAs and eliminate the minicamp.

For the Cardinals, they are scheduled to have OTAs May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-10 and a minicamp June 15-17.

This is the first in a series that looks at 2021 rookies. We will have all the draft choices, but the first is with undrafted tight end Cary Angeline. Make sure to view the accompanying video with Ric Seritella of the NFL Draft Bible talking analyzing Angeline.

The Skinny: With outstanding length and an imposing frame, Angeline offers a headache for undersized defenders tasked with covering him. He has all the ability to climb the ladder and win at the catch point. Angeline is also an underrated linear athlete who has enough juice to threaten vertically.

What Angeline Says: “I’ve kind of paid attention to guys like Jack Doyle, guys with similar styles of play to me. Or Tyler Kroft; he’s a tight end with the Jets and he went to the same high school as me. So, I’ve always been watching him since I was younger.”

Tidbit: Hails from a long line of college football players: grandfather Fran (TE/DE -- Colgate), father Chris (QB/TE -- Columbia), uncle Larry (Mansfield), uncle Jerry (Hobart) and brother Ryley (LB/RB -- Delaware).

Background: Named honorable mention All-ACC at North Carolina State after transferring from USC. Sat out the first two games of 2018 due to transfer rules. Played football at Downington East High School in Chester Springs, Pa. Was also a notable basketball player, averaging 22.4 points per game and 12 rebounds as a junior. Considered a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

How He Fits: A mismatch inside the red zone, Angeline has a shot to stick as an undrafted free agent due to his pass-catching ability and offensive prowess. He needs to bulk up, but flashes enough physical traits overall that he should warrant a good, hard look-see.

By the Numbers: Angeline (ANN-juh-line) (6-6, 250) played in 35 games (16 starts) during his three-seasons with the Wolfpack after originally beginning his college career at USC. Last year, Angeline tied for fifth nationally among all tight ends with six touchdown receptions and had 27 receptions for 529 yards. Angeline finished his career at North Carolina State with 61 receptions for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns.