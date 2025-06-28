The Athletic: Keep an Eye on These 2 Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals' offense went generally untouched over the course of the offseason. That was not negligence, but was likely an assertion by the organization that they expect big things out of the players they brought in to boost said offense.
One such obvious case is Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison did not turn many heads with regard to overall production in his rookie season, and appeared to be somewhat disconnected from QB Kyler Murray at times. That will need to change in the coming season.
The Athletic Says Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyler Murray are Arizona Cardinals to Watch
The Athletic's Jacob Robinson broke down the NFC West in a recent article, and listed Harrison and Murray as two players to watch.
For Robinson, Harrison is his breakout player.
"[Harrison] had flashes as a rookie but topped 100-plus receiving yards just twice and was held to fewer than 50 yards in 10 games. That’s not good enough for 2024’s No. 4 pick, whom many had labeled as generational.
"The sophomore has since added weight and should have improved chemistry with Murray (Harrison was targeted on just 21.5 percent of his routes, which tied for 87th among qualifying players). Expect OC Drew Petzing to force targets to his WR1, though he’s struggled to do that in his two years in the job," Robinson wrote.
Harrison does absolutely need to show that progress in 2025. However, expecting Petzing to do anything resembling "forcing" targets to his WR1 is wishful thinking. Petzing and the Cardinals' offense have been steadfast in avoiding forcing targets downfield, perhaps to a fault.
But what's more likely is that Harrison continues rounding into form and finding his rhythm with Murray. Speaking of Murray, Arizona's franchise QB also has some pressure on his shoulders, but with the potential for a breakout of his own.
"Kyler Murray plans to run the ball more, telling reporters that his knee injury bothered him throughout 2024. He averaged a career high in QBR and passing success rate last season, but ran for nearly half as many yards as in his 2020 season (133 attempts, 819 yards and 11 TDs)," Robinson continued.
"If he gets back to that level and exploits the talents of the player we’ll cover next, Murray should be back in the Pro Bowl conversation."
It will all come down to execution and consistency, of course. The Cardinals need volume, yes, but they are certainly not lacking for actual physical talent.