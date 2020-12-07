Despite Zane Gonzalez missing field-goal attempts at crucial points in back-to-back losses to the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury affirmed Monday that he remains the franchise's starter.

"Zane is our kicker," Kingsbury said.

Yet, Kingsbury was not as absolute when he joined Arizona Sports 98.7 FM shortly after his press conference with local media. Instead, he cast doubt over how confident in Gonzalez the Cardinals truly are with four games remaining as they try and make a playoff push.

"When (general manager) Steve (Keim) and I get together to discuss personnel, that will be a topic, I'm sure," Kingsbury said. "We have to make those kicks and we understand that. These teams are too good to not get those points there."

In 21 games with the Cardinals — who he signed with after being waived by the Cleveland Browns following a four-miss performance in 2018 — prior to the 2020 season, Gonzalez converted 38 of his 44 total attempts. His only two misses with the franchise in 2018 came from 50-plus yards and in 2019 he whiffed three from 40-49 yards and one from 30-39.

Through 12 games in 2020, Gonzalez is 16 of 22 and has matched the number of misses from his first two years in Arizona combined. Over the last two weeks the unconverted attempts came at critical phases. He also was short on a game-tying attempt late in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Against Seattle, he missed in overtime only to get another chance later and kicked the game-winner.

On the Cardinals' final offensive drive in Week 12, with the score tied 17-17 and following a Cam Newton interception by cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, quarterback Kyler Murray drove the field and a 1-yard rush by running back Kenyan Drake on third-and-2 set up a fourth-and-1 on New England's 27-yard-line.

Kingsbury played it conservative and sent Gonzalez out for the 45-yard attempt, which he pushed wide right. Subsequently, the Patriots took over with 1:47 remaining and moved to the Arizona 32-yard-line, setting up a potentially game-winning 50-yard field goal for kicker Nick Folk that sailed through the uprights as time expired.

"He's been good a lot of the time," Kingsbury said after that loss. "Obviously, there's a couple kicks that we'd like to have back, but I think he's kicked the ball well for us over the last two seasons. We've got to be able to come up with that. We'll just keep working.

"I'll have to get with (assistant head) coach (and special teams coordinator Jeff) Rodgers and talk through what he saw on that and what Zane felt. He's kicked well for us the majority of the time. We've just got to find a way to get that done."

With a chance at redemption Sunday against the Rams, Gonzalez had the opportunity to narrow the Los Angeles lead to four heading into halftime. Down 14-7 with eight seconds remaining in the half, Kingsbury sent the kicking unit out on second-and-10 for a 48-yard attempt. Rams head coach Sean McVay used his third and final timeout and Gonzalez pulled it wide left to maintain a seven-point deficit.

While the Cardinals lost 38-28, they pulled to within three at 24-21 in the second half — a score that would have been tied had Gonzalez converted. Yet, all the could haves, should haves, would haves are irrelevant and Kingsbury expects Gonzalez to bounce back immediately.

"Zane is mentally tough," Kingsbury said Monday. "That comes with the territory at that position. We've got to be able to make those kicks. We all understand that. He understands that more than anybody."

Currently, the Cardinals have one additional kicker on the roster, Mike Nugent, who is on the practice squad. He has been with the franchise since the team signed him Sept. 18.

"Having a specialist on call that's ready to go in case Zane caught the COVID(-19), we'd have a guy readily available and could actually kick extra points and field goals," Kingsbury said in September. "Nugent has done a great job in this league and we're lucky to be able to add him for that insurance policy."

In fans' minds, the time to cash in on that investment is long overdue.