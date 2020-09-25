SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

With Christian Kirk Out, WR KeeSean Johnson Could be X-factor Sunday

Howard Balzer

It was a frustrating first two games of the season for Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson.

After a productive training camp, the second-year player was suddenly unavailable after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sept. 11, two days before the team’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. He has been the only Cardinals player to spend time on the list since the opening of training camp in late July.

Johnson spent 10 days on reserve and was activated this week on Monday. He practiced all week, and now with wide receiver Christian Kirk declared out of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a groin injury, Johnson could have a significant role this weekend.

In 2019, he played 10 games with four starts and was inactive for six games, compiling 21 receptions for 187 yards (8.9 average) and one touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (19) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) in the second half during a game on Sep. 8, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz.
Rob Schumacher—USA TODAY Sports

He won’t be unknown to the Lions because in his NFL debut last season, Johnson had five catches for 46 yards in the season-opening 27-27 tie between the teams.

Asked if Kirk’s absence will create added opportunity for Johnson and Andy Isabella, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “I do. I think both guys will see more time and have a chance to show how they've developed and then what we've seen in camp. Hopefully, that translates to the field, but they'll definitely be in the mix.”

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is excited to see what Johnson can contribute.

“First, we're just happy to have him back healthy,” Fitzgerald said. “We missed him just as much as he missed us. He had a great camp. He's worked extremely hard this offseason. And to be able to have him back out there; he's a really knowledgeable, smart player and is a great route runner.

“You can never have enough talent on the field at one time and having him back and playing at a fast pace, his legs look great; he's fresh. I'm looking forward to him having a big day on Sunday.”

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk Out Sunday; CB Dre Kirkpatrick Questionable

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (groin) out of Sunday’s game. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (neck) added to the injury report and is questionable.

Howard Balzer

NFL Icons Larry Fitzgerald, Adrian Peterson Share Field Sunday

Two of the best ever, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson, compete in State Farm Stadium Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Not 'Real' Per Former NFL WR Keyshawn Johnson

Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson says Arizona Cardinals are not “real” on ESPN Radio.

Howard Balzer

by

Howard Balzer

Two Areas Where the Cardinals are Different This Time Against Detroit

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and the defense have improved, giving the Detroit Lions a different challenge this time.

Alex Weiner

by

Howard Balzer

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: 'This Team Feels Special'

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he appreciates the leadership on the team and says “it feels special.”

Howard Balzer

by

Howard Balzer

'Like Warp Speed': Kelvin Beachum Describes Cardinals' Offense

Arizona Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum says the team’s offense is more than just up-tempo; it’s “like warp speed.”

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Place TE Justin Johnson on Practice Squad/Injured

After signing with the Arizona Cardinals Monday, tight end Justin Johnson was placed on practice squad/injured Thursday.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Practice Without WR Christian Kirk for Second Straight Day

Arizona Cardinals practice report: WR Christian Kirk, C Mason Cole not practicing, while DL Jordan Phillips, CB Byron Murphy Jr. were upgraded.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals 'For Real,' Says Albert Breer of SI.com

Albert Breer of SI.com believes the Arizona Cardinals are “for real” and should be legitimate playoff contenders.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Sign Jaron Brown to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed receiver Jaron Brown, who played for them from 2013-17, to their practice squad Wednesday.

Alex Weiner

by

Howard Balzer