Cardinals Add WR KeeSean Johnson to Reserve/COVID-19

Mason Kern

And then there were three.

The Arizona Cardinals officially lost their status among the NFL's final teams not having a single player designated to the reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player with a positive coronavirus test or one who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected individual, when they announced the addition of wide receiver KeeSean Johnson Friday.

Johnson was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice for a non-injury related reason on the Cardinals' report and he was not observed during the open portion of Friday's session either. The remaining teams to not have any players placed on reserve/COVID-19 are the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Houston Texans — who opened the NFL season Thursday in a loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Per league policy, the Cardinals were not allowed to announce which category Johnson falls into: personally infected or in close proximity to someone personally infected. While each player's timeline for a return to action is not specified by the league, NFL Media reported that it is vaguely "subject to medical clearance."

Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Ryan Pope was on reserve/COVID-19 for a month, while several players remained for less than 10. While Johnson's exact situation is unknown, it is highly unlikely he will be cleared in time to be active for Week 1 Sunday.

Johnson was one of six wide receivers the Cardinals kept on the active 53-man roster, joining DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield. They have two receivers currently on the 16-man practice squad: Andre Patton and A.J. Richardson.

As a rookie in 2019, Johnson played in 10 games with four starts, accumulating 187 yards and one touchdown on 21 receptions. He was targeted 42 times by then-rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals have yet to announce an addition to the roster to take Johnson's spot.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

