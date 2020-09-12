SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals Replace KeeSean Johnson with D.J. Foster on Active Roster

Mason Kern

After an elongated run as one of four NFL teams to not have a single player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp, the Arizona Cardinals dropped out of the exclusive group Friday with the addition of wide receiver KeeSean Johnson. As a direct result, the franchise announced the elevation of running back D.J. Foster to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad Saturday.

Foster will serve as Johnson's roster replacement and the 53rd player for the Cardinals' Week 1 season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. In a recent rule change, teams can add an additional two players from the practice squad to game-day rosters, making 55 total. Of that group, the NFL also is permitting teams to have 48 active players, up two from the mandated 46 in years past, although there must be eight total active offensive linemen from that total.

Additionally, the two extra practice-squad players that can be promoted to the 55 are allowed to be returned to the practice squad immediately without having to clear waivers. However, each player can only do this two separate times throughout the year, meaning on any occasion after that, promoted practice-squad players would have to clear waivers before being added back to teams' practice squads following games.

At this time, the Cardinals have not announced any subsequent promotions outside of Foster. They will have up to 90 minutes before Sunday's game to add two additional practice-squad players. Any subsequent signings to the active roster would have to be completed Saturday.

As a member of the practice squad, Foster's salary is $8,400 for each week he remains with the unit. With his elevation to the active roster, Foster will make 1/17th of the minimum salary amount allocated to a player with his credited years of NFL experience. 

Last season, Foster played solely on special teams in six games with the Cardinals prior to being placed on reserve/injured because of a hamstring issue. An Arizona State product, Foster was beaten out by fellow former Sun Devil Eno Benjamin for placement on the initial 53-man roster as the third-string rusher behind starter Kenyan Drake and primary backup Chase Edmonds.

An Arizona native, Foster joins former Scottsdale Saguaro High products cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and wide receiver Christian Kirk on the active roster.

In 49ers-related roster news, San Francisco placed wide receiver Deebo Samuel — who was already listed as "out" for Sunday's game — on reserve/injured, meaning he will not be available until at least Week 4. The franchise also promoted center Hroniss Grasu and cornerback Dontae Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.

