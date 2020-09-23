KeeSean Johnson, a second-year wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, was back on the practice field Wednesday after spending nearly two weeks on reserve/COVID-19. The former sixth-round pick has been on the shelf since Sept. 11, the Friday before Arizona's first game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Johnson was a training camp standout and Wednesday morning he expressed his excitement for the young receiver’s return.

"KeeSean is another guy that we really liked what he was doing in camp," Kingsbury said. "Took that year-two progression along with some of our other rookies that you're seeing on that field. I'm excited for him to get a chance. He started last year against Detroit and now he gets an opportunity to play this week against those guys just to see how far is come. He's really had a good showing so far."

Johnson will likely make his season debut against the Lions for the second-straight year. Last season, he was had a productive 46 yards on five catches. Larry Fitzgerald was the only Cardinals receiver with more receptions and total yardage that game. However, that was the rookie’s season-high in both categories.

During training camp, Cardinals receivers coach David Raih described early struggles for a young wideout and where Johnson could improve going forward.

"It's hard to to play outside in your first couple years in the NFL, and what I mean by that is play outside the numbers where it's really a 1-on-1 press situation against good players," Raih said. "KeeSean has a great skill set. He can run routes. He's got excellent ball skills. As he gets better at beating the press, you are starting to see his whole game just start to improve."

The confidence his coaches have for him puts a wrinkle in how the Cardinals have utilized their receivers so far. It is a deeper group since the acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins via trade in March. He and Fitzgerald have accounted for 37 total targets from quarterback Kyler Murray, while every other receiver on the roster have just 11 combined.

Johnson is listed on the Cardinals depth chart as a backup behind receiver Christian Kirk, but there could perhaps be some personnel shiftings in Kingsbury's creative offensive scheme.

Johnson was asked about the crowded receiver room during training camp, but he was not worried about everyone getting their touches.



"Coach Kliff is always willing to figure some things out to get more people the ball, just spread the ball around and show love to everyone," Johnson said. "In our receiver room, no one is selfish, everyone wants everyone to play well. It's only going to help all of us perform at a higher level."

The good news for Johnson is that Murray diversified his targets more in Week 2 than Week 1. Adding in another weapon could see that trend continue Sunday as Johnson looks for a repeat performance against Detroit.