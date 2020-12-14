The Arizona Cardinals decision to sit wide receiver Andy Isabella in Week 14 could be a fortuitous moment.

What it foretells is up to the former 2019 second-round draft pick. It was the first time Isabella has been inactive this season after playing in all of the previous 12 games and totaling 224 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 21 catches. A healthy scratch for Sunday's pivotal 26-7 win over the New York Giants has the potential to motivate Isabella to improve and raise his stock during the practice week, or falter and continue a downward trend.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said recent developments in the receivers room led the franchise to determine its needs at the position were satisfied without Isabella in the rotation. After a convincing victory in which the offense tallied 390 total yards, he will have to earn his way back into the lineup.

"Bringing Fitz (Larry Fitzgerald) back, really came down to that," Kingsbury said Monday. "KeeSean (Johnson) had been playing at a high level and so we kept KeeSean up and brought Fitz back and that bumped Andy down."

Fitzgerald was activated from reserve/COVID-19 Dec. 8 after he was placed on the list Thanksgiving Day following a positive test result. He missed two games during his absence and returned for New York, playing on 57 (72 percent) of the team's offensive snaps and catching two passes for 10 yards, extending his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 254. Through Week 14, Fitzgerald has 45 catches for 346 yards in 11 games played.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who was drafted by the Cardinals two rounds after Isabella in 2019, has played in three straight games after not seeing action since Week 5. He turned in a valuable performance in a Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, recording a fourth-down reception to extend a drive and finishing with a season-high four catches for 27 yards. Sunday against New York, he posted one reception for nine yards and extended his year-long total to 72 yards on nine catches in five total games played.

Both of Isabella's scores this season came in a Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. At the time, it was the second game in a row he had turned in a valuable performance, but he has not statistically met the 47 receiving yards he registered in that game since.

"It's definitely a step in the right direction," Isabella said after the Sept. 27 loss. "Came out with an edge today, got a lot of opportunities and you never know when you're going to get your next opportunity. I'm very grateful for the opportunities today and came out with that edge and played with that edge and made plays."

Ultimately, Kingsbury and the Cardinals have determined that, with Fitzgerald back in the rotation, Johnson provides a greater value than Isabella. When opportunity presented itself in the form of playing time on 84 percent (54) of the team's offensive snaps against the Rams, Isabella put forth a two-catch, seven-yard effort.

It has led to him falling out of the rotation altogether. It is a decline that Isabella will try to correct if he hopes to achieve what he set out to do in training camp.

"Year 2, definitely coming out here and I want to win a job," he said in August. "I want to get on the field more, so definitely got a little bigger chip on my shoulder coming into this year."

Currently, Isabella sits at sixth on the team in total receiving yards behind wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (1,155), wide receiver Christian Kirk (512), running back Chase Edmonds (347), Fitzgerald (346) and tight end Dan Arnold (313).