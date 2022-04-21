Dizzy.

I'm so dizzy, my head is spinning.

Like a whirlpool, it never ends.

And it's you all making it spin.

You're making me dizzy.

Tommy Roe, circa 1969

That surely must be the sentiment of Cardinals fans and anyone else trying to make sense out of what has transpired since the day after the Pro Bowl with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Owner Michael Bidwill considers it all “noise from the outside,” although it was Murray and agent Erik Burkhardt that started it all by being very public about Murray’s desire for a new contract “now.”

Since then, there have been headlines about Murray being upset about allegedly being blamed for the team’s desultory performance in a playoff loss to the Rams and speculation that he won’t play in 2022 under terms of his current deal and could be traded.

Amid the drama, general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury held their pre-draft media briefing Thursday and proclaimed everything is fine with Murray.

That came the day after former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said on a podcast, “I’ve been around K1. He’s a competitor. . . And I feel like, no disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don’t put the team in a position to be successful year after year after year. And Kyler Murray’s not gonna sit around and wait for that.”

Former Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds said on the podcast, “I just know, especially knowing how the last two years ended, meaning 2021 and 2020, and knowing the type of competitor that K1 is, and the type of winner that he wants to be, I knew there was gonna be, at some point, some things happening.”

Two days earlier, Murray became a no-show for the beginning of the team’s offseason program, something Kingsbury has often noted Murray hasn’t fully experienced since entering the NFL. Earlier this week, re-signed wide receiver A.J. Green said the line of communication has to improve between him and Murray, something that’s difficult to develop if Murray isn’t present.

Kingsbury did say, “We understand it's voluntary at this point, (but) I do expect him here at some point. But I think if you ask any coach, we'd all want them here a lot more than we get them. But that's part of the CBA. And they're all professionals and handle their business.”

Meanwhile, one of the things that apparently won’t happen is a trade. Asked if there is any possibility of that, Keim said, “Zero chance.”

He later said, “Listen, I was a decent GM when Carson Palmer was our quarterback. When he retired, I wasn't very good. I am smart enough to know that Kyler Murray makes me a better GM. So we took him with the first overall pick. We love him, the guy continues to improve. He's made us a better football team. So we're really excited about his future.”

Kingsbury said the situation hasn’t affected his relationship with Murray.

“I think we both understand to keep it on a professional level,” Kingsbury said. “We just talk football. We talk how we can get better schematically, Xs and Os. He always wants to know about personnel, who we're bringing in who we're trying to sign, who we're trying to draft, but it's all about football.”

Meanwhile, after recent reports that Burkhardt pulled his original offer and that the team never made a counter-offer, Keim was asked specifically where things stand with a potential contract extension.

He said, “Nothing's changed. And really, the way we've approached it is, we have free agency, we have the draft. And then, we'll take a deep breath and sort of refocus. And that's the same reason that every other player that's been a third-year quarterback has been done in the middle of the summer to late summer.

“And it's no different for us. It's just sort of the way that the system works. But nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback.”

Keim revealed that he’s had recent conversations with Murray about the upcoming draft.

Keim said, “He's fun because he's so passionate about the game. He's a football junkie. And that's the kind of guys you'd like to have on your team. I love to hear from our players, particularly Kyler and Hop (wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins). And when you have a number of guys that are so involved, you get a different perspective from players, which is, which is good.'

So, Steve, what does Kyler want in this year’s draft?

“I won't tell you what his wish list is, but he's got one,” Keim said.