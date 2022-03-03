Keim: Cardinals Would 'Love' to Bring Back Christian Kirk

General manager Steve Keim spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine on how the Cardinals would like to have receiver Christian Kirk back in the building.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk was once thought to be nothing short of gone following the end of his rookie deal with the team.

Kirk, a second-round pick in 2018, failed to deliver on his high price tag through the first few years of his career in Arizona. Kirk missed nine games in his first three seasons with the Cardinals, ultimately not breaking through as an established threat for quarterback Kyler Murray heading into the final year of his deal in 2021.

When the Cardinals took another receiver high in the draft in Purdue's Rondale Moore, all eyes shifted to Kirk with the belief that this season would be his final one in the Valley.

Kirk, operating out of the slot, saw a banner year in both receptions (77) and receiving yards (982) while finding the end zone five times. Kirk did his part in ensuring the Cardinals made the playoffs for the first time since 2015, especially following the season-ending MCL injury to fellow receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The conversation around Kirk quickly shifted, as the once forgone departure this March could have very well impressed the Cardinals enough to run it back once more.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim confirmed those feelings at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, offering this to say about Kirk:

"I think Christian has had a really nice career. More so than that, he's the guy that comes into the building every day and does everything right. So you really, to me, that's a big part of my appreciation for what he brings to the table, as well as he has done a number of nice things," Keim said.

"He's predominantly a slot receiver who creates some of those mismatches with nickels and safeties. Really good feet, really good foot speed. And I think he's a great competitor. So we would certainly love to have him back as well."



Lip service? Time will tell. The Cardinals have some major financial construction coming in order to make room for their desired free agents to return and the market for Kirk if he hits free agency is unknown.

However, Keim made it clear that should the right opportunity present itself for both team and player, Kirk would once again take the field at State Farm Stadium.