My Take: Keim, Kingsbury Have to Deal with Murray 'Nonsense'

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim try to be professional. Kyler Murray should take that lead.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Well, here we go again with the Kyler Murray traveling road show while Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim channel their love for “Dancing with the Stars.”

Tuesday at the Scouting Combine was time for the Cardinals head coach and general manager to face the media one day after Murray and agent Erik Burkhardt, who is also Kingsbury’s agent, escalated and went public with the quarterback’s quest for a lucrative contract extension ... NOW.

Kingsbury was first to the plate and tried to inject some levity when he opened his remarks by saying, “Just a quick programming note – Steve Keim will be here at 3 p.m. I know he’s really anxious to talk to you guys, so any other tough ones, you can save for him.”

When asked about his communication with Murray since the end of the season, Kingsbury said, “I do, consistently. We’re in a great place. I just haven’t talked to him since yesterday.”

Regarding the Monday all-CAPS statement, Kingsbury said, “It’s part of the business. (Burkhardt) has a job to do and that’s what he was doing.”

Kingsbury also tried to kick to the curb any discussion about Murray’s leadership issues and body language, the latter of which is often seen by fans.

Asked if he talks to Murray about those issues, Kingsbury first said, “A lot of those are unnamed sources. I don't put a lot of stock into those things.”

He then insisted, “If you look at every area, whether it's leadership, preparation, statistics, wins; he's improved dramatically. That's all I see and that's all I can really comment on.”

The question is the effect there is in those moments of adversity when his frustration is there for all to see.

Keim, understandably, refused to talk about the specifics of any contract discussions, but did say, “I have not talked to them in a few days, but there's always been current dialogue. The one thing I'll say is, in regards to the statement, I know everybody's seen that, I think it's an agent doing his job.

"I have a lot of respect for Erik Burkhardt and, obviously, Kyler Murray. From my standpoint, like it's always been moving forward, any kind of speculation, any negotiations, any conversations and dialogue will be certainly held confidential between the three of us.”

Keim side-stepped a question whether he’s seen enough of Murray to put him at a level of other elite NFL quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, who signed large extensions in the summer of the fourth year on their rookie contracts.

He said, “I think going back to what I said earlier; I don't want to get into any kind of speculation or negotiation thoughts, but I will say this: looking back three years ago, the strides that he's made, both on and off the field have been very impressive, and there's no doubt that he's a huge, huge reason for the turnaround and success.”

Keim did say “absolutely” that the team would exercise the fifth-year option on Murray’s contract by May 2. He also said he doesn’t have any concern about Murray if a contract extension isn’t accomplished this offseason.

That, of course, could be wishful thinking.

Keim also side-stepped how unusual it was for an agent to go public, especially being only 42 days after the Cardinals’ final game, 16 days before the opening of the league year and three days after owner Michael Bidwill tried to calm the waters by essentially tapping the breaks by saying it might be summer before a potential deal could be done.

When asked if he could recall anything similar in the entire NFL, Keim said, “Well, I think everybody has different styles. And as long as I've been doing this, it's one of those things that you have to understand. People have different ways of approaching things. And I respect that, that you can't get caught up in taking things personal. It is a business and you have to be able to separate the business and the personal side of it, which I think is important.”

Keim, like all general managers, refuse to negotiate in public, so when he was asked whether it was unnecessary for Burkhardt to do what he did, he responded, “I can't answer for him.”

The reality is Keim can’t be happy about it, but obviously couldn’t express that. Sources have told AllCardinals that Murray’s obvious involvement only confirms many of the criticisms sent his way in the last three weeks.

Finally, because Murray and Kingsbury have often been characterized as being tied together, Keim was asked if it complicates his role considering Burkhardt represents both.

Keim said, “No, when it's tough decisions to be made and money to be spent, Kliff runs for the hills. You guys know his personality; he wants no part of that smoke.”

The question, of course, is if we will see anything more from Murray. For his own good, that answer should also be no. But, will it be?

One other thing we do know: Wednesday morning, the club announced contract extensions through 2027 for both Kingsbury and Keim.

Let the social media onslaught begin!